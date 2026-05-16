Woman Dies as Fire Tears Through Suame Magazine

A 70 year old woman has died and several properties were destroyed after a fire broke out at Suame Magazine in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, in the early hours of Saturday.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the blaze started at Zone 18, near the garages section of Suame Magazine, one of Ghana’s largest industrial and automobile repair hubs, at approximately 3:22 am.

Personnel from Breman and Komfo Anokye fire stations were dispatched following a distress call reporting a fire involving structures, vehicles and spare parts. On arrival, firefighters found the blaze had already spread extensively, engulfing three wooden structures, three metal containers, four vehicles and nine DAF vehicle engines.

Emergency responders deployed offensive and defensive firefighting operations and brought the fire under control within approximately 25 minutes before fully extinguishing it using water and foam.

The victim, identified as Bawama Naya, was trapped in the blaze and died at the scene. Her body was handed over to police for preservation and further investigations.

Firefighters managed to save several vehicles from destruction, including three Sprinter buses, a Smiling Benz bus and an Opanka bus.

GNFS said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have continued to urge businesses and operators across commercial and industrial centres to comply with fire safety regulations to reduce the risk of death and property loss.