GACL Warns Public Against Buying Disputed Spintex Land

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has warned the public against purchasing or developing a disputed 16 acre property on Spintex Road in Accra, stating the land remains under active court litigation.

In a public notice, GACL said the property, located adjacent to and opposite Action Chapel International, is allegedly being marketed by Airport Logistics Limited and McDan Shipping Company Limited, both described as subsidiaries of the McDan Group of Companies. The state owned airport operator stressed that no entity holds the authority to sell, lease or transfer any interest in the land while court proceedings remain ongoing.

GACL said the High Court Land Division in Accra delivered judgment in its favour on May 6, 2025, granting the company the right to re-enter and take possession of the disputed parcels. The McDan Group has since filed an appeal against that ruling, and the matter currently remains before the Court of Appeal.

Any individual or organisation that enters into transactions involving the property would be doing so “at their own risk,” GACL warned, adding that it would not recognise any third party interests created while the case remains pending.

The company also indicated it reserves the right to pursue full legal action to protect its assets and enforce its ownership rights over the disputed land.

The warning adds to growing concerns over competing ownership claims and disputed land transactions in high value commercial corridors across Accra, particularly along the Spintex Road.