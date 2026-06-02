Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters have been named the most foul-mouthed Premier League fandom of the 2025/26 season, with Tottenham Hotspur fans ranked the most negative, following a large-scale analysis of over 1.48 million Reddit comments published Tuesday by AceOdds.com.

The study examined comments from the official subreddits of all 20 Premier League clubs over the past 12 months, assigning each fandom a profanity rate and an emotional sentiment score. Wolves led on profanity, with 9.16% of their comments containing swear words. Spurs followed closely at 9.03%, and West Ham United rounded out the top three at 8.88%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Fulham supporters proved the most restrained, recording a profanity rate of just 4.31%. Bournemouth fans came second at 4.41%, with Arsenal supporters in third at 5.28%.

The research also assessed the emotional tone of fan comments using Valence Aware Dictionary and sEntiment Reasoner (VADER), a sentiment analysis tool that classifies text as positive, negative, or neutral. Under that framework, Tottenham Hotspur supporters registered the highest proportion of negative comments at 30.56%, a figure that reflects a turbulent and ultimately disappointing campaign for the North London club. Newcastle United followed with 29.15% negative sentiment, and Chelsea came third at 29.00%.

Bournemouth fans, by contrast, emerged as the most positive in the entire division, with 58.54% of their comments classified as positive. That margin was substantial, with Burnley fans second at 51.22% and Brentford third at 50.85%. The Cherries’ positive online atmosphere mirrors the remarkable season the club enjoyed, one that saw Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo contribute significantly before his January transfer to Manchester City.

An AceOdds.com spokesperson said the findings show how on-pitch fortunes shape online fan culture, noting that “Tottenham Hotspur fans registered the highest share of negative comments at 30.56%.”

The full dataset covers 1,481,124 comments across 20 subreddits, with each comment classified individually before results were aggregated by club.