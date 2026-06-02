Ananda Himalayas Launches Ayurvedic Home Cooking Guide

Ananda in the Himalayas, one of the world’s leading wellness retreats, released a new Ayurvedic culinary guide on June 1, 2026, extending 25 years of integrative health expertise into everyday home cooking through a book titled The Healing Plate.

The publication moves away from restrictive diet culture, presenting food instead as a practice of self-understanding rooted in ancient Ayurvedic principles and adapted for modern life. It is structured around eight pillars, digestion, energy, inflammation, immunity, detoxification, cognition, sleep, and conscious consumption, offering more than 100 recipes developed and refined at the retreat over decades.

Central to the book is the concept of personalization. Each recipe is tailored to the three Ayurvedic dosha types, allowing readers to adapt dishes based on their individual constitution and seasonal environment. The guide also includes a dosha self-assessment, guidance on food combinations, and seasonal eating principles drawn from the Ayurvedic concept of Ritucharya.

Chef Diwaker Balodi, Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage at Ananda in the Himalayas, distilled the retreat’s approach this way: “Food here is designed to restore balance, support individual needs, and create lasting change beyond the stay.”

Dr. Sreelal Sankar, Head of Ayurveda at the retreat, reinforced the medical grounding of the book, emphasizing that nutrition in the Ayurvedic tradition must be both personalized and seasonal, since wholesome ingredients do not benefit all people in the same way.

The book also addresses zero-waste cooking, drawing on Ayurvedic principles that recognize value in every ingredient, a practice that resonates strongly with growing consumer interest in sustainable food habits. Ananda in the Himalayas is located on a 100-acre estate in Narendra Nagar, overlooking Rishikesh and the Ganges River in India.