Wizkid Fires Back at 2Baba Over Burna Boy Comments

Nigerian artist Wizkid has responded sharply to veteran musician 2Baba following comments the latter made about Burna Boy’s position in the global music landscape.

The controversy erupted after 2Baba, in an interview on the Mic On Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, stated that Burna Boy is currently ahead of Wizkid and Davido in terms of global reach and musical impact.

The veteran artist, known for hits including African Queen, said he believes Burna Boy is on top of the game right now, not just in Nigeria or Africa, but globally. He clarified that his assessment was based on his understanding of the global music landscape rather than on financial success or personal achievements.

Wizkid responded to the statement via Snapchat on Monday, making his feelings clear with a pointed message directed at 2Baba.

He wrote that the veteran should make peace with his family first before having opinions about music, adding that he is never letting it slack in 2026. The post was widely shared across social media platforms including X, Instagram and WhatsApp groups.

The response appeared to reference 2Baba’s well-documented family issues, which have been subjects of public discussion over the years.

The exchange quickly dominated Nigerian social media trends, with fans, critics and industry observers weighing in on the tension between the two artists. Hashtags linking Wizkid, 2Baba and Burna Boy shot to the top of trending topics across multiple platforms.

2Baba had been careful to note in his original interview that comparisons between artists are often unfair and subjective, likening musicians to painters who create distinct works of art. He emphasised that all three artists, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, are performing fantastically well.

The three artists are widely regarded as the Big Three of Nigerian Afrobeats and have long been subjects of debates among fans over who holds the title of the country’s leading artist.

Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido have all achieved significant international recognition, with Grammy nominations and wins, sold-out global tours, and collaborations with major international artists. Each has played a crucial role in taking Afrobeats to the global stage.

2Baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, is considered a pioneer of modern Nigerian pop music and has maintained influence in the industry for over two decades since his breakthrough with the group Plantashun Boyz and subsequent solo career.

The latest exchange adds fresh fuel to ongoing conversations about hierarchy, collaboration and unity among Nigeria’s top musical exports.