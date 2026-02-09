UK Based Afro-Fusion Artist Caesar Releases New Single

UK based Afro-Fusion artist Caesar has released a new single titled Catch Flights, a bounce-driven track that blends Afrobeats with UK Afroswing, celebrating themes of ambition, elevation and forward motion.

The song, available on all major digital streaming platforms, features infectious percussion, rich melodic textures and a confident hook designed to capture the spirit of growth and upward momentum.

Caesar described the track as unapologetically feel-good, celebrating mindset shifts and the idea of moving differently as one progresses in life.

The track was created during an overnight studio session in Ghana, where the organic energy of the moment played a central role in shaping its final sound. The recording session, which featured BoyOctave on engineering duties, evolved into a collaborative moment when he stepped into the booth to deliver a verse that elevated the chemistry and overall impact of the record.

Sitting at the intersection of Afro Bounce and UK urban influence, Catch Flights offers a soundtrack for progress, travel and self-belief, suitable for late-night drives or as motivation for personal advancement.

Caesar is known for blending Afrobeats, Afroswing and melodic rap with elements of UK trap and drill, creating a sound that moves seamlessly between rhythm-driven Afro records and darker, atmospheric production.

His music reflects ambition, versatility and a clear sense of identity, rooted in both African influence and UK urban culture.

With a strong focus on consistency, strategic growth and sonic range, Caesar continues to carve out a distinct presence across the Afro and UK urban music spaces.

Catch Flights marks another step forward in his artistic journey as he positions himself for wider recognition within the global Afro-Fusion movement.

The single is available for streaming and download on platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and other major digital service providers.