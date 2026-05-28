Will Smith Ex-Wife Sues Over Hollywood Slander Claims

Sheree Zampino, the former wife of actor Will Smith, has filed a lawsuit against Bilaal Salaam, a one-time associate of Smith, alleging that he made false and deeply damaging statements about her personal life during a televised interview.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Zampino claims Salaam made outrageously offensive, shocking, and hurtful statements about her during an appearance on Tasha K’s “Unwine with Tasha K” series, and she is now seeking more than one million dollars in damages.

The lawsuit points to a May 4 promotional clip for the interview that was shared across social media platforms with text alleging Zampino had been sleeping with everyone in Hollywood. Zampino says Salaam repeated and amplified those claims during the interview itself, asserting that the allegations are entirely false.

In the filing, Zampino says the statements caused her humiliation, embarrassment, emotional distress, and mental anguish. She is pursuing claims of slander under California law and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and is also seeking punitive damages and legal costs.

Salaam has publicly described himself as having been part of Will Smith’s circle for nearly 40 years and has made several controversial public claims about Smith and people close to him in recent years. He is separately involved in a legal dispute with Jada Pinkett Smith, who is seeking to dismiss a three million dollar lawsuit Salaam filed against her alleging threats and retaliation.

Zampino and Will Smith were married from 1992 to 1995 and share a son, Trey Smith.