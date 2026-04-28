Why Technology and Marketing Alone Don’t Guarantee Growth

By Kofi Asante

I have spent a lot of time around founders, CMOs, and business owners, and a familiar question always comes up.

“We’ve built the platform. We’re running digital marketing campaigns. So why isn’t the business growing faster?”

If you ask me, I would say it’s a fair question.

Across Ghana today, businesses are investing heavily in websites, social media campaigns, analytics tools, and marketing automation. From the outside, it often looks like everything required for growth is already in place.

But growth still feels inconsistent.

Campaigns generate attention, but the numbers don’t always translate into sustained traction. Users come in, but they don’t always stay. Marketing activity increases, yet the business impact remains unclear.

In my experience, the issue is rarely the technology. And it’s rarely the marketing.

The real issue is that most organisations haven’t designed how those two things should work together.

My First Real Lesson in Digital Growth

I learned this lesson early in my career while working on easytopup.com.gh, an online airtime top-up platform MVP that was envisioned to scale into a fintech product that enabled prepaid cards and utility payments..

The model relied on partnerships with telecom operators and e-voucher generation systems, essentially connecting digital consumers to telecom services through an online interface. From a technology standpoint, the integrations were solid and transactions could be processed without problems.

On paper, everything looked ready for scale.

But once the platform launched, adoption didn’t immediately follow.

People were still comfortable buying scratch cards from nearby vendors. Digital transactions were new to many users. Trust, convenience, and habit all played a role in whether someone would even try the platform.

That was when I realised something important:

Enabling a digital service is not the same thing as driving digital adoption.

Technology made the service possible. But growth required carefully thinking through how people would discover the platform, trust it, try it, and eventually make it part of their routine.

To use a better anecdote: Think Meta. Think Twitter (now X). Think Uber. And the list goes on and on. These companies were engineered for growth, right form the get-go. The tech and the marketing were deliberated on the same page.

What Telecom Companies Understand About Scale

My early experience was curiously in the mobile telephony category, and brings to mind another product – mobileCom, a mobile video download service, before YouTube’s emergence, which reinforced this understanding.

Telecom operators rarely rely on infrastructure alone to drive usage. When mobile data adoption expanded across Africa, it didn’t happen simply because networks existed.

Operators introduced data bundles, promotional pricing, device partnerships, and targeted campaigns designed to gradually change consumer behaviour.

In other words, the network was only the starting point.

The real work was designing how people would start using it.

Globally, companies like Netflix and Amazon operate with the same philosophy. Their growth doesn’t come from marketing campaigns alone. It comes from systems designed to move users from discovery to habitual usage.

Every step in the customer journey is detailed on whiteboards and post-it notes, and deliberated thoroughly.

When Traffic Isn’t the Same as Growth

I saw another side of this when I launched footballgoals247.com – a website that aggregated highlights of football games across the most popular leagues around the world.

Football content travels quickly online. Once the site began publishing match highlights and updates, traffic started picking up.

At first, it felt like a breakthrough. The numbers were climbing and the audience was expanding.

But over time, it became clear that traffic alone does not equal growth.

A platform can attract thousands of visitors and still struggle to become sustainable. What matters is what happens after people arrive — whether they return, stay engaged, and eventually create value for the platform.

Without that structure, traffic simply comes and goes.

The Missing Layer: Growth Architecture

Today, in my work with Man & Robot Digital and through the Digital Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme (DEEP), I often describe this missing layer as growth architecture.

Growth architecture is the discipline of designing how technology, marketing, data, and customer behaviour interact to produce consistent business growth.

It moves the conversation beyond promotion and asks more fundamental questions:

• How do people first discover your product?

• What is the simplest action they can take immediately?

• What reduces friction in their first experience?

• What makes them return again and again?

• What data helps you improve the system?

When these questions are addressed early, marketing stops feeling like a constant battle for attention. Instead, it becomes part of a larger system designed to turn attention into adoption.

Why This Matters for Ghana’s Digital Economy

Ghana’s digital ecosystem is growing rapidly. Fintech startups, e-commerce platforms, digital media ventures, and SaaS solutions are emerging across the market.

The ideas are strong. The technology is improving.

But many businesses still approach marketing as something that happens after the product is built.

The most successful digital companies approach things differently. They design growth from the start. They map customer journeys before launching campaigns. They treat user behaviour as part of the product itself.

When that happens, growth becomes far less accidental.

The Conversation Ahead

In this column on TheBFTOnline.com, I’ll be exploring practical ideas at the intersection of technology, marketing, and business growth – especially from the perspective of African entrepreneurs and organisations navigating the digital economy.

We would explore real experiences, real case studies, and the strategic thinking required to turn digital platforms into scalable ventures.

Because, let’s face it, in today’s economy, the businesses that win are rarely the ones doing the most marketing.

They are the ones that design growth deliberately.

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About the Author

Kofi Asante is a Digital Strategist and Growth Architect with over a decade of experience in building and scaling digital platforms and marketing systems across Ghana. He has worked on projects spanning fintech, telecom, digital media, and enterprise marketing, and currently leads growth strategy at Man & Robot Digital while also driving youth-focused digital empowerment through the Digital Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme (DEEP).

He works with businesses to design scalable growth systems that connect technology, marketing, and customer behaviour.

📩 Website: https://manandrobotdigital.agency

🔗 LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/kofiasante

© Kofi Asante (2026)