Digital Growth in Ghana: Why Customer Journeys Matter More Than Campaigns

In a previous article on this platform, I introduced the idea that growth doesn’t come from technology or marketing alone — it comes from how both are designed to work together.

This is where most businesses get stuck.

Because once you accept that growth must be designed, the next question becomes obvious:

What exactly should we be designing?

The answer is simple, but often overlooked:

The customer journey.

The Real Gap in Digital Marketing in Ghana

Let’s bring this closer to home.

Across Ghana’s digital economy, businesses are actively running ads on social media, investing in websites, and experimenting with e-commerce. Keywords like digital marketing in Ghana, online advertising Ghana, and social media marketing Ghana are now part of everyday business conversations.

But there’s a disconnect.

Most of these efforts are focused on driving traffic, not designing journeys.

A typical flow looks like this:

• Run Facebook or Instagram ads

• Drive users to a website or landing page

• Hope they convert

When conversions don’t happen, the assumption is that the campaign didn’t work.

In reality, the issue is often deeper.

The journey itself hasn’t been engineered.

A Different Way to Think About Growth

Growth is not a single action. It’s a sequence.

From the moment someone discovers your business to the point where they become a loyal customer, there are multiple micro-decisions happening:

• Do I trust this brand?

• Is this easy to understand?

• What do I do next?

• Is this worth my time or money?

If any part of that sequence is unclear or friction-filled, the user drops off.

This is why two businesses can run the same campaign with completely different results.

One is running ads.

The other is guiding behaviour.

A Practical Example from Experience

I saw this play out again during my work on footballgoals247.com, but from a different angle than most people would expect.

At one point, the focus wasn’t just on attracting traffic — that part was already working. The challenge was what happened after users arrived.

Visitors would come in for match updates and highlights, consume content quickly, and leave just as fast.

On paper, the platform was growing. But in reality, it wasn’t building depth.

So the focus shifted.

Instead of asking, “How do we get more traffic?”, the question became:

“How do we give users a reason to stay and come back?”

That shift changed everything.

Content had to be structured differently. Internal linking became intentional. Returning user pathways were prioritised. The experience became less about consumption and more about continuity.

Growth didn’t come from increasing traffic.

It came from improving the journey after arrival.

What This Means for Businesses Today

If you’re running a business in Ghana today — whether in fintech, e-commerce, logistics, or digital services — this has direct implications.

Your growth strategy should not start with campaigns.

It should start with clarity on your customer journey architecture:

1. Discovery – Where and how do people first encounter your business?

2. Activation – What is the simplest meaningful action they can take immediately?

3. Engagement – What keeps them interacting with your product or service?

4. Retention – Why should they come back?

5. Conversion – When and how do they decide to pay or commit?

Most businesses focus heavily on discovery and sometimes conversion.

Very few intentionally design everything in between.

The Role of Technology and Marketing

This is where the connection between technology and marketing becomes critical.

Marketing drives attention.

Technology delivers the experience.

But growth happens in the transition between the two.

Globally, companies like Spotify and Airbnb have mastered this. Their platforms are designed to guide users step-by-step — from first interaction to habitual use.

Every notification, recommendation, and interface decision plays a role in that journey.

That’s not accidental.

It’s structured.

Why This Is the Next Competitive Advantage in Ghana

As more businesses in Ghana adopt digital tools, the competitive landscape is changing.

It’s no longer enough to simply “be online.”

The real differentiator is how well your business converts attention into sustained engagement and revenue.

This is where growth architecture becomes practical, not theoretical.

It’s the difference between:

• Running ads vs building a system

• Attracting users vs retaining them

• Generating traffic vs generating value

Businesses that understand this early will scale faster — not because they spend more, but because they design better.

Looking Ahead

In the coming weeks on TheBFTOnline.com, I’ll continue breaking down how businesses can practically design and implement growth systems — from onboarding flows and funnel optimisation to data-driven marketing and digital infrastructure.

Because at the end of the day, growth is not just about visibility.

It’s about what happens after you get that visibility.

And that’s where most opportunities are currently being lost.

About the Author

Kofi Asante is a Digital Strategist and Growth Architect with over a decade of experience in building and scaling digital platforms and marketing systems across Ghana. He has worked on projects spanning fintech, telecom, digital media, and enterprise marketing, and currently leads growth strategy at Man & Robot Digital while also driving youth-focused digital empowerment through the Digital Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme (DEEP).

He works with businesses to design scalable growth systems that connect technology, marketing, and customer behaviour.

📩 Website: https://manandrobotdigital.agency

🔗 LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/kofiasante