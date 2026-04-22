Why Ghana’s Plunging Interest Rates are the Catalyst for Industrial Growth

After enduring one of the most severe economic crises in a generation, Ghanaian businesses are finally experiencing a resurgence. The most significant sign of this turnaround are interest rates. The Bank of Ghana has trimmed its benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which stood at a punishing 30% at the close of 2023, in consecutive reductions through 2025 to reach 14.0% by March of this year.

Inflation, meanwhile, has plunged to 3.30% well below the central bank’s target band and the cedi has appreciated over 40% against the US dollar from 2025 to date. This confluence of improved macroeconomic fundamentals is a structural opening for industry, manufacturing, and enterprise to flourish.

KEY INDICATORS AT A GLANCE

↓ 14.0% 3.30% ↓ ↑ 6.0%

MPR (Mar. 2026) Inflation (Feb. 2026) GDP Growth (Q4 2025)

The Great Unshackling: From 30%+ to 14.0%

Ghana’s current easing cycle did not happen overnight. It is the product of painful structural reforms, credible fiscal consolidation under an IMF-supported recovery programme, and persistent disinflation driven by tighter monetary policy over the preceding two years. From a peak of 30% in late 2023, the Bank of Ghana’s MPR (monetary policy rate) stood at 27% at the close of 2024.

Then, in a series of increasingly bold moves through 2025, the committee slashed the rate by 300 basis points in July, another 350 basis points in September, and a further 350 basis points in November, bringing the MPR to 18%, its lowest level in several years.

The policy pivot reflects a broader macroeconomic reset, improved external buffers, a strengthening cedi, and growing domestic confidence. Ghana’s 91-day Treasury bill rate, a key short-term benchmark that directly influences commercial lending, had similarly declined to around 4.76% by March 2026, down from the high-twenties territory that had frozen credit access for most businesses.

The trajectory is evident: Ghana’s monetary policy has become accommodative, with the private sector poised to reap the most benefits. To understand the magnitude of the current opportunity, one must recall the recent past. In 2024, policy and commercial lending rates peaked at a staggering 47%, a level that made credit a luxury few businesses could afford. This resulted in a vicious cycle, trapping companies in “survival mode” and preventing them from investing in new equipment, expanding capacity, or even maintaining optimal inventory.

Unlocking Cheaper Capital: The First Gear of Industrial Growth

The primary conduit for the transmission of lower policy rates to industrial growth is the cost of credit. When the Bank of Ghana sets a lower benchmark rate, commercial banks, which borrow from the central bank, can in turn reduce the cost of loans extended to businesses. For years, Ghana’s lending rates hovered between 30 and 40%, effectively shutting out small and medium enterprises (SMEs), start-ups, and even mid-sized manufacturers from the formal credit market. Businesses that could not self-finance had to contend with debt servicing costs that consumed a disproportionate share of revenues.

The easing cycle changes this calculus materially. Even a reduction of several hundred basis points in commercial lending rates can shift investment decisions from negative to positive net present value (NPV), unlocking factory expansions, equipment upgrades, and working capital injections that were previously unviable.

For Ghana’s manufacturing sector, which represents a critical pathway to economic diversification, this is especially significant. The Bank of Ghana itself cited credit-sensitive sectors; manufacturing, construction, and agribusiness, as primary targets of the monetary easing, signaling a deliberate intent to catalyze productive investment.

Beyond the headline rate, falling interest rates improve the overall financial environment for businesses by reducing their weighted average cost of capital. Companies looking to raise equity financing also benefit indirectly, as lower rates tend to compress required returns and boost asset valuations, making Ghana a more attractive destination for foreign direct investment and domestic institutional capital alike.

The Bank of Ghana’s benchmark rate now stands at 14.0%, and this is already translating into lower commercial lending rates. The Ghana Reference Rate (GRR), a key benchmark for bank loans, was recently reduced to 11.71%, a move that the Ashanti Business Owners Association (ABOA) hailed as a “timely and strategic intervention”.

A Competitive Edge for Ghana’s Manufacturing Sector

Ghana’s manufacturing sector has long operated under a triple burden: high input costs, expensive energy, and prohibitively priced capital. The current rate environment addresses the third constraint directly. With lending rates beginning to track downward, manufacturers can more feasibly finance plant and machinery, invest in automation and technology adoption, and expand production capacity to serve both domestic and regional markets.

Sectors with strong potential stand to gain enormously. Agro-processing, where Ghana has abundant raw materials in cocoa, cashew, shea, and palm oil has been constrained by the inability to invest in value-added infrastructure, which has limited the sector’s growth and competitiveness in international markets. Cheaper credit enables processing firms to move up the value chain, export finished goods rather than raw commodities and capture a larger share of the global value chain. The same logic applies to textile and garment manufacturing, light assembly industries, and the growing pharmaceutical sector.

It is worth noting that real GDP in Ghana expanded by 6.0% year-on-year in the last quarter of 2025, with non-oil GDP accelerating to 7.1%. Agricultural and services growth were primary drivers, but the signal from the broader economy is one of momentum and lower interest rates provide the fuel to sustain and broaden that momentum into the industrial and manufacturing base.

Strengthening the Ecosystem: SMEs and the Banking Sector

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of Ghana’s economy, accounting for the overwhelming majority of businesses and a significant share of employment. Yet they have historically been the segment most disadvantaged by high interest rates. Banks, wary of lending to smaller borrowers who lack collateral or credit histories, price risk heavily into SME loans making formal credit essentially inaccessible.

As benchmark rates fall and liquidity conditions ease, this access gap can begin to narrow. Lower rates reduce the risk-adjusted return required by lenders, making it economically viable to extend credit to a broader base of businesses. Government-backed credit guarantee schemes and development finance institutions can help more businesses get affordable credit in this lower-rate environment, especially in sectors that are productive but often overlooked. Furthermore, the banking sector itself is becoming a more willing partner in growth. As Kwamina Asomaning, Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana, noted, lower interest rates lead to lower loan defaults because businesses become more viable and their ability to repay improves. This creates a positive feedback loop: banks, seeing a healthier borrower base, are more inclined to lend, further accelerating business expansion.

Attracting Investment: The Foreign Direct Investment Multiplier

Interest rate trends are among the variables foreign investors and multinational corporations consider when evaluating emerging market destinations. A country with a stable, declining rate environment signals macroeconomic credibility, lower operational risk, and a business climate that is improving rather than deteriorating. Ghana’s current trajectory of declining inflation, a stable exchange rate, and a central bank confidently easing policy represents precisely this kind of favourable signal.

The cedi’s appreciation of 40% against the US dollar in 2025 further strengthens Ghana’s attractiveness as an investment destination. For foreign investors, a strengthening currency reduces the risk of capital erosion on repatriated earnings and reduces the cost of importing capital goods, machinery, and technology needed for industrial projects.

Ghana’s progress under its IMF-supported programme has also restored institutional credibility, an underrated but powerful magnet for investment. Multilateral endorsement of Ghana’s fiscal and monetary management reassures private sector actors that the policy environment is durable, not transient.

Infrastructure and Construction: Building the Backbone

Few sectors are as sensitive to interest rates as infrastructure and construction. Long gestation periods and high upfront capital requirements mean that even modest changes in borrowing costs have an outsized effect on project viability.

At a 30% interest rate, the internal rate of return (IRR) required to justify a major infrastructure project whether a logistics park, industrial estate, or energy facility is extraordinarily difficult to achieve. As rates fall toward the high teens and eventually lower, an entire class of infrastructure projects that were previously unfinanceable becomes economically viable.

This shift matters enormously for Ghana’s industrialization agenda. Industrial estates and special economic zones require roads, utilities, warehousing, and connectivity infrastructure. The IMF programme’s need for fiscal consolidation means that the public sector can’t pay for all of these projects on its own. Lower interest rates pave the way for public-private partnerships, sovereign bond issuances, and project finance structures that can mobilise private capital for critical infrastructure, thereby creating the physical foundation for industrial growth. The construction sector itself is a significant employer and multiplier of economic activity. A revival of construction driven by lower financing costs generates jobs, increases demand for domestic building materials, and stimulates upstream and downstream economic activity across cement, steel, logistics, and professional services.

Challenges and the Path Forward

We must temper the optimism surrounding Ghana’s rate-easing cycle with a clear-eyed acknowledgement of residual risks. The Bank of Ghana has itself cautioned that utility tariff adjustments could introduce renewed inflationary pressure, potentially complicating the disinflation narrative.

Global commodity price volatility, external demand shocks, and any slippage in fiscal consolidation could also interrupt the easing cycle or even force a policy reversal.

Critically, the transmission of lower policy rates into actual lending rates is not automatic or immediate. Commercial banks, still processing legacy non-performing loans from the crisis period, may remain cautious in their credit extension even as the policy environment improves. Building a more competitive and efficient banking sector, one that passes on monetary easing rapidly and fully to borrowers remains a structural priority that complements the cyclical benefits of rate cuts.

The long-term interest rate on Ghana’s 10-year government bond also remains elevated relative to the policy rate, reflecting lingering risk premiums embedded in sovereign debt pricing. As fiscal credibility deepens and the debt restructuring process matures, these long-term rates should decline, further reducing the cost of long-horizon capital that industrial projects require.

In this context, sustaining the rate-easing cycle requires continued vigilance on inflation, disciplined fiscal management, and structural reforms that enhance the business environment including improvements in the ease of doing business, land titling, and contract enforcement. Monetary easing is a necessary condition for industrial growth; it is not, by itself, sufficient.

Daniel Afari-Djan, Business Development Manager, Personal Banking, Stanbic Bank Ghana