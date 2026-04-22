Teacher Trainees Demand Urgent Action on Recruitment

The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has issued a strong call on the government to urgently address growing concerns surrounding the ongoing teacher recruitment exercise, warning of looming nationwide action if immediate steps are not taken.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the President of TTAG, Divine Nanija, described the current situation as a “defining moment” that could either restore hope or deepen uncertainty for thousands of trained teachers across the country.

He said the longstanding expectation of automatic posting for teacher trainees, after successful completion of their training and national service, was gradually eroding, creating anxiety and disillusionment among graduates.

“For years, automatic posting has not only been a policy but a promise—one that gave meaning to sacrifice and hope to thousands. Today, that promise is fading, and uncertainty is taking its place,” he stressed.

According to TTAG, the failure of the Government of Ghana to clearly affirm or restore the policy has raised serious concerns about the future of teacher education and employment.

Mr Nanija expressed particular concern about what he described as a worrying shift in recruitment practices by the Ghana Education Service, noting that the process, once predictable and structured, was becoming limited and unclear.

He cited the recent announcement of 7,000 recruitment slots as inadequate, especially in the face of a backlog of trained teachers from 2022, as well as the 2023 and 2024 cohorts.

“Seven thousand cannot address the scale of the challenge. We are dealing with thousands of qualified teachers who are ready and willing to serve. The question remains: what happens to the rest?” he queried.

The association warned that the situation, if not addressed, could normalise a system where trained teachers remain unemployed for extended periods, undermining trust in the country’s education system.

Demands to Government

TTAG outlined a set of what it described as non-negotiable demands to the President and the Ministry of Finance (Ghana).Among the key demands is the immediate expansion of financial clearance to absorb at least all trained teachers from the 2023 cohort, rather than the current limited slots.

The association also called for a clear presidential directive to restore confidence in the automatic posting policy or provide a transparent alternative framework that guarantees fairness and predictability.

Additionally, TTAG urged the government to treat teacher recruitment as a national emergency by making provision for mass employment in the 2026 mid-year budget review.

The group further demanded that the government honours its manifesto commitment to the automatic employment of trained teachers, warning that any deviation without clear communication would amount to a breach of trust.

TTAG also proposed the adoption of a structured and time-bound roadmap to clear the backlog of trained teachers, ensuring a sustainable and predictable recruitment process going forward.

Ultimatum Issued

While reiterating its commitment to dialogue and constructive engagement, TTAG issued a one-week ultimatum to the government to provide concrete assurances and actionable steps.

Failure to respond, the association warned, would trigger a series of lawful actions, including nationwide demonstrations and engagements with key state institutions.

“We do not seek confrontation; we seek resolution. But we will not remain silent when the future of trained teachers is left uncertain,” Mr Nanija emphasised.

He stressed that the concerns raised were not merely about employment but about fairness, trust and the integrity of Ghana’s educational system.

“Ghana cannot afford to train teachers and abandon them. The future of education depends not just on training, but on opportunity,” he added.

The press conference ended with a strong declaration of unity among teacher trainees, as TTAG reaffirmed its resolve to pursue the matter until a satisfactory resolution is achieved.

By Kingsley Asiedu