Why did Charterhouse allow an ex-convict and fraudster, Hajia4Reall, to present an award? – Priscy Wan

Entertainment pundit Priscy Wan has publicly criticised organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards over their decision to invite Hajia4Reall to present an award at the 2026 ceremony.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Adom TV on May 17, 2026, Priscy Wan questioned both the judgment of Charterhouse Productions and the willingness of Hajia4Reall to accept the role, given her recent legal history.

According to her, the moment Hajia4Reall appeared on stage was met with an uncomfortable reaction from the audience, which she described as largely silent and unwelcoming.

She argued that the situation created an awkward atmosphere, suggesting that many attendees were eager for the segment to end quickly.

Priscy Wan further stated that Hajia4Reall, who has faced legal issues in the past, should have exercised discretion by declining the invitation. In her view, the decision to appear on such a prominent platform did not align with current public sentiment.

The pundit also raised concerns about the broader implications of the organisers’ decision, warning that it could send the wrong message about accountability and public image.

She suggested that allowing such a figure to take on a visible role at a high-profile event risks damaging the credibility of the awards scheme and may be perceived as endorsing questionable behaviour.

While making her remarks, Priscy Wan emphasised that her comments were not intended as a personal attack, but rather a reflection on widely known facts and public perception.

She added that since returning to the public space, Hajia4Reall has maintained a high level of visibility, including releasing new music and making frequent appearances, a move she believes may not resonate well with sections of the public.

The comments have since sparked debate among entertainment followers, with opinions divided over whether the organisers’ decision was a bold move toward inclusivity or a misstep that undermines the brand of the awards.