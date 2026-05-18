Ghana Bourse Volume Spikes to 49 Million Shares

The Ghana Stock Exchange recorded a sharp volume surge to 49 million shares on Monday as both market indices edged higher and year to date returns held above 63 percent on the broad index.

The 7,213th trading session saw a total of 49,032,191 shares change hands for a value of GH¢10.39 million, according to official exchange data. The volume figure represents a 33 fold jump over Friday’s session, which traded just 1.46 million shares for GH¢9.99 million, even though the total cedi value moved only marginally higher. The gap between volume growth and value growth points to heavy turnover in lower priced equities rather than a broad based rally across the main board.

The benchmark Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index (GSE-CI) closed at 14,321.70 points, up 1.25 points from Friday’s 14,320.45 close. The Ghana Stock Exchange Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 2.72 points to settle at 8,071.67. Both indices remain in deeply positive territory for the year, with the GSE-CI up 63.30 percent since January 1, 2026 and the GSE-FSI up 73.69 percent over the same period, returns that continue to rank Ghana among the world’s strongest performing equity markets in 2026.

Market capitalisation closed at GH¢265.32 billion, a modest uptick from the GH¢264.8 billion recorded at Friday’s close. The slight expansion reflects the dual reality of Monday’s session, with index level movement remaining contained while underlying activity intensified at the trading floor.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is still trading below its all time high of 15,664 points and has pulled back from the historic March 10 close of 15,185.49, when the GSE-CI first crossed the 15,000 mark. The current consolidation phase comes after analysts had flagged that valuations on several large cap stocks were approaching historical peaks following 2025’s 79.43 percent annual return, which was itself preceded by a base year close of 4,888.82 points at the start of that rally.

The rally that has defined the GSE in 2026 has been driven by a combination of factors. Inflation has fallen from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 3.4 percent in April 2026, while the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has cut its policy rate by 14 percentage points to 14 percent since July 2025. Pension funds holding more than GH¢109 billion in assets have emerged as the primary domestic capital force behind the surge, with the BoG running an active commercial bank listing project designed to channel that capital into listed equities rather than government securities.

GSE Managing Director Abena Amoah described the underlying macroeconomic backdrop earlier this month, noting that “improving macroeconomic conditions have boosted investor confidence and market valuations.” Of Ghana’s 23 licensed commercial banks, only 10 are currently listed on the exchange, and First Atlantic Bank Public Limited Company (FAB) completed the first initial public offering (IPO) in over seven years when it debuted in December 2025, raising GH¢786 million.

For investors tracking the second quarter, the key question is whether the GSE-CI can reclaim and hold the 15,000 point threshold before mid year. The market has shown a clear pattern of high volume sessions followed by sideways price action, suggesting institutional positioning rather than directional conviction. Monday’s outsized volume against muted index movement fits that pattern and points to portfolio rebalancing flows working their way through the system without yet translating into the next leg up.

The exchange’s revised listing rules, which took effect in February 2026, are also expected to bring more companies to market by lowering barriers for firms that fall short of prescribed thresholds when the GSE determines that the listing serves the public interest. With pension capital, declining treasury bill yields and post debt restructuring bank balance sheets all pointing in the same direction, the case for sustained equity participation remains intact even if the index level is taking a breather.

For Ghana, the Session 7213 figures tell a market story that goes beyond a quiet day on the trading screen. Forty nine million shares moved hands in a single session. Year to date returns remain among the highest in the world. And the market capitalisation that sits behind those numbers, GH¢265.32 billion, is now the single largest pool of domestic financial value in the country’s equity history.