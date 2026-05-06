Builsa North Nursing Officer Warns Against Working Alone in Emergencies

The Builsa North Municipal Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer (CNMO) has cautioned nurses and midwives in the municipality that attempting to manage clinical emergencies alone is dangerous and can cost lives, urging healthcare workers to call for help immediately when critical situations arise on the wards.

Hajia Maria Fuseini delivered the warning at a durbar organised by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in Sandema on May 4, 2026. Addressing nurses and midwives gathered under the theme “Strength in Unity: Advancing Nursing Through Unionism,” she cited excessive bleeding on the labour ward as an example of a situation that demands immediate team response rather than individual intervention. “Attempting to handle such cases alone is dangerous and can lead to complications,” she said.

Hajia Fuseini, widely known as “Prof” among nursing and midwifery staff in the region, also called on healthcare professionals to strictly uphold the core values of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), which include discipline, integrity, innovation, people-centeredness, professionalism, teamwork, and excellence. She insisted that all staff wear prescribed uniforms while on duty and reminded them that patient and client wellbeing must remain the central purpose of every action taken on the job.

Mr Cabral Vwawojei Bantiu, the Builsa North Municipal Director of Health Services, reinforced the message, describing nurses and midwives as the backbone of the healthcare system. He noted that the success of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), maternal and child health programmes, and the sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) depended directly on their commitment, and called for punctuality and professional accountability as expressions of the public trust placed in healthcare workers.

Mr Ashiley Nii Ayitey, Municipal Chairman of the GRNMA, told participants that collective action transforms individually isolated workers into a powerful force for change. He argued that unionism provides nurses and midwives with a collective voice, professional protection, and the ability to influence systemic improvements within the health sector.

The durbar brought together national and regional executives of the GRNMA alongside members from healthcare facilities across the Builsa North Municipality.