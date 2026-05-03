What Michael Jackson’s US$285m Biopic Should Make Ghana Think About

The Michael Jackson biographical film opened in Accra cinemas on April 24, 2026, and the numbers behind it are difficult to ignore. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, the King of Pop’s real-life nephew, the film earned $97 million in its opening weekend in North America alone and $217.4 million globally, the biggest opening weekend in the history of musical biopics. As of May 1, its worldwide cumulative total stands at $285 million and climbing. The film is already the second-highest grossing musical biopic of all time.

Produced at a cost approaching $200 million, split between Lionsgate, Universal, and the Michael Jackson estate, the project is a calculated investment in intellectual property with proven global demand. Its commercial success, which defied a 37 percent critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes through sheer audience appetite, demonstrates a pattern that the global film industry has now established repeatedly: when legacy storytelling is executed with cinematic scale and backed by strategic investment, audiences across the world will pay for it.

Ghanaians are among those audiences. Silverbird Cinemas at Accra Mall and West Hills Mall are running multiple daily screenings. The appetite for legacy-driven cinema exists in Ghana. What the country lacks is a comparable industrial ecosystem to produce it for its own icons.

That gap is striking when set against the depth of Ghana’s musical heritage. Osibisa, the pioneering Afro-rock group founded by Teddy Osei, Sol Amarfio, and Mac Tontoh, achieved international acclaim in the 1970s with British top-ten singles and performances at Zimbabwe’s independence celebrations. Their story, combining Ghanaian highlife roots, a London launch, global touring, and the politics of African artists navigating Western commercial structures, is precisely the kind of material that biopic filmmaking trades in. E.T. Mensah, widely credited as the father of modern highlife, built a genre that UNESCO formally declared part of the world’s intangible cultural heritage in December 2024. The late Daddy Lumba, who passed in July 2025, shaped Ghanaian popular music across four decades. Reggie Rockstone effectively introduced hiplife to a generation and remains a living bridge between African tradition and global urban music. None of their stories has been told in a major motion picture capable of reaching international audiences.

This is not a talent deficit or a historical deficit. It is a structural and financial one. The Michael Jackson estate spent decades documenting, licensing, and protecting the intellectual property that made a $200 million film commercially viable. Hollywood provided the production ecosystem, the distribution network, and the institutional confidence to greenlight it. Ghana’s film industry, while culturally rich, remains undercapitalised relative to that model. Africa’s audiovisual sector generates an estimated $5 billion annually, according to UNESCO, but commands a fraction of the global investment directed at comparable content.

There are early signals of movement. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have demonstrated growing appetite for African content, creating distribution pathways that did not exist a decade ago. The National Film Authority of Ghana has called for structured investment, intellectual property protection, and international co-productions as growth levers. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) explicitly positions creative industries as viable economic exports.

The economic case goes well beyond cinema tickets. A well-produced Ghanaian cultural biopic stimulates employment across acting, set design, logistics, and post-production. It generates tourism interest in cultural landmarks. It drives streaming revenue for music catalogues and creates licensing and merchandising income. It is, in economic terms, a multiplier.

The infrastructure to convert that potential into output is still being built. But as Accra audiences watch Hollywood invest $200 million in one artist’s story and collect $285 million back in a single week, the question of when Ghana will make a comparable investment in its own cultural archive is no longer merely an artistic one. It is a business question, and the business case has never been clearer.