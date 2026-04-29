Western Chiefs Tour Karpowership Facility, Praise Community Commitment

Western Region’s paramount chiefs have gone aboard the Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan at the Sekondi Naval Base, gaining first-hand insight into operations at one of Ghana’s most significant power generation facilities.

The delegation of 17 chiefs, led by Nana Kobina Nketsia V, President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, was received by the management team of Karpowership Ghana, including Managing Director Ing. Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, during a visit that highlighted the powership’s technical operations and its impact on both the national grid and surrounding communities.

The 470-megawatt (MW) vessel, which supplies approximately 12 percent of Ghana’s total electricity demand, operates on natural gas piped from indigenous sources and has been stationed at the Sekondi Naval Base since 2019.

Addressing the gathering, Nana Nketsia V said the visit revealed more than an energy solution. “Karpowership has shown that beyond generating power, it is possible to invest in people, communities, and sustainable development,” he said. “This level of openness strengthens trust between traditional authorities and corporate institutions.”

The chiefs examined safety protocols, environmental compliance measures, and the company’s socio-economic programmes for host and neighbouring communities.

Ing. Amonoo-Neizer welcomed the delegation and affirmed the company’s broader obligations. “Reliable power is the backbone of economic growth,” he said. “We are committed to being a responsible partner, working closely with our communities, respecting local leadership, and contributing meaningfully to national progress.”

The visit reflects growing momentum around structured engagement between corporate energy operators and Ghana’s traditional authorities, particularly in the Western Region where resource extraction and infrastructure projects frequently intersect with chiefly jurisdictions.

Karpowership Ghana signed its original power purchase agreement with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in 2014 and has since expanded its role in stabilising national electricity supply.