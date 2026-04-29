EOCO Takes Former GIHOC Distilleries Boss Maxwell Jumah Into Custody

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested Maxwell Kofi Jumah, the former Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, as part of an ongoing financial misconduct investigation, sources close to the matter have confirmed.

Jumah was picked up on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and is currently in EOCO custody. The arrest follows a raid on his Atonsu residence in Kumasi on April 14, during which officials presented authorisation documents and reportedly seized laptops, personal documents, and property keys. The former managing director was not home at the time of that search.

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yandoh, confirmed both incidents and alleged that the April 14 operation was conducted without proper procedure, a claim EOCO has not responded to publicly.

This is not Jumah’s first brush with investigators. In June 2025, National Security operatives arrested him at his Kumasi home in connection with a separate complaint filed by GIHOC, after which the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) confirmed the recovery of three vehicles the company had reported stolen. He was subsequently granted bail.

The current EOCO probe reportedly centres on alleged breaches of public financial management protocols during Jumah’s tenure, including the acquisition of a Genesis G90 saloon car for a fraction of its assessed market value, the alleged unauthorised retention of additional company vehicles, and the purported sale of GIHOC-owned properties in Tema said to be valued at over 700,000 United States dollars. Investigators are also examining claims of inflated staff numbers at the state-owned distillery.

No formal charges have been filed, and EOCO has made no official statement on the arrest. Jumah served as Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries, a wholly state-owned enterprise, under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, and also served as a Member of Parliament for the Asokwa constituency.

Investigations are continuing, with further developments expected in the coming days.