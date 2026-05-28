Weija Dam Spills Over as Ghana Orders Downstream Evacuation

Ghana Water Limited has opened all spill gates at the Weija Dam after water levels surpassed the 48-foot maximum operating limit, and has urgently advised residents living along the downstream course of the Densu River to evacuate vulnerable areas immediately.

In a statement dated May 27, the company said the controlled release of excess water was necessary to protect the structural integrity of the dam and prevent a more serious incident. Management stressed that controlled spillage is a routine procedure during the rainy season, typically triggered when water levels exceed 45 feet, but the current level above the 48-foot ceiling has prompted the opening of all gates rather than selective releases.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast additional torrential rains upstream, which will increase inflows into the reservoir and make it impossible to halt the exercise in the near term. Ghana Water Limited said the spillage is expected to continue for several months, depending on rainfall patterns and the volume of water flowing into the dam.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and district assemblies in affected areas have been placed on alert and are preparing to remove structures and obstructions that are impeding the free passage of water toward the sea. The company urged those agencies to complete the clearance work as quickly as possible to reduce flooding risks in downstream communities.

Residents in areas that lie along the river’s downstream path have been strongly advised not to wait but to move from flood-prone locations before conditions worsen. The company warned that delays in evacuation carry serious risks to life and property, given the forecast for sustained and heavy rainfall across the catchment area.

Ghana Water Limited said it remains committed to dam safety and public protection, and called on residents to cooperate fully with emergency instructions issued by state institutions over the coming weeks.

The Weija Dam, built on the Densu River in the Greater Accra Region, is a primary source of treated water for a significant portion of Accra’s population. Controlled spillages have occurred at the facility in previous years, most recently in 2022, when rising water levels during the rainy season prompted similar gate openings.