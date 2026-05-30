We Didn’t Plan It”: Keche Joshua Reveals How Keche Duo Was Born From Rap Battles and Studio Twist

Ghanaian music star Keche Joshua (Joshua Kojo Ampah), one half of the award-winning duo Keche, has shared the unexpected origin story behind the group during a revealing interview on The Journey Show on Adom TV with host Abena Ghana.

According to him, the duo was never a planned project but rather a creative accident that started from friendship, rap battles in Tema, and studio experimentation.

He explained that after meeting his partner Andrew through music circles, they decided to test their talents—him on singing and Andrew on rap—but things changed when a studio engineer Kaywa suggested a switch.

That single adjustment, he revealed, became the turning point that gave birth to Keche as fans know it today.

Joshua added that despite their public image, the duo has faced internal challenges, including disagreements that sometimes last for months, but they always protect the brand by keeping issues private and prioritizing the group’s longevity.