Liverpool Line Up Iraola As Slot Bids Farewell

Liverpool have lined up Andoni Iraola as their next manager after sacking Arne Slot, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports, with the Dutchman bidding farewell to the club on Saturday.

According to Romano, the decision is already made and Iraola is the clear and only choice for the role, with terms expected to be agreed next week and formal steps to follow soon after. Liverpool have not yet officially confirmed a successor.

Iraola, 43, the outgoing Bournemouth manager who led the Cherries into European competition for the first time, is favoured as the club looks to return to a high pressing, aggressive style. His relationship with sporting director Richard Hughes is reported to be a factor. Sebastian Hoeneß and Pierre Sage were among other names linked, but Romano said there is no opening for rival candidates.

Slot was dismissed earlier on Saturday, ending a two season spell at Anfield. He won the Premier League and the club’s 20th league title in his debut campaign before a difficult second season in which Liverpool finished fifth.

Minutes after the announcement, Slot issued a brief message to supporters shared through Romano. “It’s been an amazing ride together with Liverpool,” he said, adding that he was grateful the team won the league last season.