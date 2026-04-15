Wasteman Ghana Meets Volta Minister On Sanitation

A delegation from Wasteman Ghana, led by its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Mr. Mark Benjamin, has paid a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, at his office in Ho. The purpose of the visit was to formally introduce the company and explore potential areas of collaboration aimed at advancing sanitation initiatives across the region.

During the engagement, the Wasteman team outlined their experience as a registered waste management company with more than four years of operational expertise in structured waste collection and community education on responsible waste disposal. They emphasized their commitment to providing practical and scalable solutions that would improve sanitation outcomes while supporting broader environmental goals.

The delegation also commended the Minister for his recent remarks on sanitation and his dedication to strengthening waste management systems. They described his leadership as timely and crucial in addressing the pressing challenges facing the sanitation sector.

In his response, Hon. Gunu welcomed the initiative and praised Wasteman Ghana for its proactive role in promoting a clean and safe environment. He reaffirmed the Volta Regional Coordinating Council’s commitment to working closely with the company to enhance sanitation efforts across the region.

The Minister expressed his readiness to build a strong and productive partnership with Wasteman Ghana, stressing that such collaboration would help sustain improved sanitation practices and ensure that communities across the Volta Region benefit from cleaner surroundings and healthier living conditions.