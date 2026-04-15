ISOC Ghana Maps Online Safety Drive and Policy Push for 2026

The Internet Society (ISOC) Ghana Chapter has outlined an ambitious programme of digital safety campaigns, policy engagement, and membership expansion for 2026, following a virtual Town Hall meeting held on 31 March 2026.

The session, chaired by Maud Ashong Elliot, President of ISOC Ghana, brought together members across the country on the Zoom virtual platform to review ongoing initiatives and set strategic priorities for the year ahead.

A central theme of the meeting was the chapter’s growing focus on online trust and safety, which it identified as a core area of impact and visibility within the broader ISOC global community. The chapter committed to executing at least one public-facing activity per month under its Online Trust and Safety Initiative, with the goal of sustaining momentum, raising awareness of safe internet practices, and deepening its relevance within Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

On policy, the chapter discussed a request from the global ISOC body to contribute to a review of Ghana’s Electronic Transactions Act (ETA). Members agreed to constitute a specialised team drawing on legal, policy, and technical expertise within the chapter to engage with proposed amendments and, if the review proceeds, submit a formal input to the appropriate parliamentary committee.

The meeting also addressed plans for inclusion, with the chapter committing to targeted programmes for persons with disabilities as part of a broader digital inclusion agenda, alongside regional outreach activities to extend the chapter’s footprint beyond Accra.

On membership, Samuel Adjei provided an update on chapter development at Koforidua Technical University, where 14 student applicants had expressed interest in leadership roles ahead of a planned vetting process and the induction of new executives.

Governance reform was also on the agenda. A Bylaws Review Committee is currently updating the chapter’s governance framework, while members discussed the introduction of membership dues to improve financial self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on external funding. Concerns about potential barriers to participation were noted, with members calling for a balanced approach.

Key strategic partnerships highlighted during the meeting include collaborations with the Africa Center for Digital Transformation, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Society of Africa, the EmereTech Foundation, and Paradigm Initiative.

ISOC Ghana, founded in 1996, is a chartered chapter of the global Internet Society, a non-profit organisation established in 1992 dedicated to the open development, evolution, and use of the internet for the benefit of all people.