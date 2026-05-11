VALCO Posts US$3.19M Profit in Q1 2026

The Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) has recorded a profit before depreciation and tax of $3.19 million in the first quarter of 2026, reversing a $6.40 million loss posted in the same period of 2025 and marking one of the most significant quarterly turnarounds in the state smelter’s recent history.

Revenue for the three months ending March 2026 reached $39.84 million, up from $29.21 million a year earlier. Production volumes rose to 11,481 metric tons from 10,567 metric tons in the corresponding quarter of 2025, with the increase driven by a higher number of operating electrolytic cells, known as pots, which form the core of the aluminium smelting process.

VALCO expanded its active pot count from 114 at the start of Q1 2025 to 127 by the close of Q1 2026. The incremental recovery in smelting capacity translated directly into output gains and the revenue growth that underpinned the financial turnaround. Management attributed the result to “improved performance through strengthening efficiency and cost control measures” introduced as part of a broader operational recovery programme.

The result lands at a pivotal moment for the Tema-based company. VALCO’s full-year 2025 revenue surpassed $120 million, the highest performance in recent years, and the Q1 2026 profit suggests that momentum has carried forward into the new financial year. A significant milestone was secured in August 2025, when the company installed a value-added production line and began test runs of electrical conductor-grade aluminium rods, marking the first time since the 1960s that VALCO has moved beyond primary metal exports into finished products.

VALCO is also pushing ahead with plans to fully operationalise two potlines by the end of 2027, which would allow the company to run at full deployable capacity of 200 cells. Currently, the company operates well below its installed capacity of 200,000 metric tons per year, and the gap between current output and potential scale remains substantial.

The long-term modernisation plan envisions increasing production from roughly 50,000 to 300,000 metric tons per annum through a retrofitting programme estimated to cost $600 million. That ambition remains contingent on securing the required investment, but the Q1 2026 profit offers a foundation of operational credibility from which to pursue it.

For a state enterprise that has historically struggled with high energy costs, underused capacity and volatile market conditions, the swing from loss to profit in the space of twelve months provides a concrete measure of progress that goes beyond policy declarations.