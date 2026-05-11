Ramaphosa Vows Action as Ghana Raises Xenophobia Alarm

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, May 11, condemned violent attacks on foreign nationals and pledged stricter border enforcement as Ghana pushed for an African Union (AU) debate on the crisis.

In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa described those behind the anti-foreigner violence as opportunists exploiting the economic frustrations of poor communities. He said such acts do not represent South African values and warned that no individual or group has the right to assume law enforcement powers.

Ghana formally requested an AU debate on the xenophobic attacks, prompting South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to engage Accra directly, with Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola speaking with his Ghanaian counterpart to reaffirm Pretoria’s commitment to addressing the situation.

Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique have all formally complained to South Africa’s government about the treatment of their citizens in the country. The diplomatic pressure adds weight to Ramaphosa’s latest statement, which goes further than previous remarks by detailing concrete enforcement measures.

The president said the Border Management Authority (BMA) intercepted approximately 450,000 people attempting to enter South Africa illegally in the last financial year. He also confirmed plans to hire up to 10,000 labour inspectors to crack down on employers using undocumented workers in violation of immigration and labour laws.

Ramaphosa equally warned South African citizens against colluding in fake marriages, illegal sale of state-subsidised housing and bribery to help undocumented migrants access public services.

South Africa hosts about 2.4 million foreign-born residents, representing roughly four percent of its population. A recent survey found that 73 percent of South African respondents reported not trusting African immigrants “at all” or “not very much,” with analysts warning that such attitudes, if unaddressed, could deepen societal divisions.

Ramaphosa stressed that South Africa’s record of African solidarity since 1994, including hosting the Pan-African Parliament and welcoming over 8 million African tourists in 2025 alone, must not be undermined by isolated criminal acts.

“There is no place in South Africa for xenophobia, ethnic mobilisation, intolerance or violence,” he said.