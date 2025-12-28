US Remains Safe Haven Despite Dollar Weakness, Analysts Note

Despite growing discussion about a weakening dollar and shifting global power dynamics, the United States continues to attract substantial foreign investment from wealthy individuals and institutions in developing countries and emerging economies.

Market data from the United States Department of Treasury shows that after a brief selloff in April 2025 during the so called Liberation Day tariff announcement, foreign investors quickly returned to American assets. Treasury International Capital data reveals foreign residents increased their holdings of long term US securities with net purchases of $192.3 billion in June 2025 and $78.8 billion in July 2025.

Liberation Day on April 2, 2025, marked President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs that were more severe than investors expected, triggering immediate market turbulence. The S&P 500 dropped more than 12 percent in the week following the announcement, while US Treasury bonds and the dollar tumbled simultaneously, an unusual dislocation that temporarily shook confidence in America’s safe haven status.

However, the panic proved short lived. Data from Ned Davis Research shows foreign investors allocated more than 30 percent of their US financial assets to equities from the start of 2025 through June, near record highs and well above the long term average of about 19 percent. This suggests global capital continues viewing US markets as the preferred destination despite tariff uncertainty.

Several factors explain the sustained appeal of American investments for wealthy individuals from emerging and developing economies. First, a depreciating dollar actually works in favor of foreign investors. When the dollar weakens, investors from Africa, Asia or Latin America can buy more US assets with their local currencies. American stocks, bonds and companies become relatively cheaper in foreign currency terms.

The weaker dollar also boosts the US economy by making American exports more competitive globally, supporting growth and corporate profits. This feeds back into stronger investment returns for shareholders. The pattern mirrors dynamics seen in the early 2000s when dollar weakness coincided with strong gains for international investors in US markets.

Two main motivations drive foreign money into the United States, according to market observers. The first is growth. Investors want exposure to America’s technology and artificial intelligence boom. Companies like Nvidia have delivered exceptional returns to early investors, and the AI investment wave continues to attract global capital seeking participation in transformative technologies.

The second motivation is yield. Even with global uncertainty, US financial markets continue to offer higher and more reliable returns than many other regions. For investors seeking both income and safety, that combination remains compelling. The S&P 500 returned more than 18 percent in 2025 through December 11 and set a record high that day, marking the third consecutive year of strong returns.

While the April tariff announcement initially sparked concerns about potential recession and spiking inflation, the US economy has proven resilient. For companies in the S&P 500, analysts expect earnings per share to rise 14.5 percent in 2026, according to FactSet, representing an acceleration from the 12.1 percent growth estimated for 2025.

Interestingly, Trump administration policies intended to put America First have yielded unexpected returns in developing economies. Emerging market government bonds gained 15 percent through September 30, while equities rose more than 25 percent over the same period, based on benchmark indices from JPMorgan and MSCI. This diversification drive accelerated with the Liberation Day tariff announcements as investors sought to spread risk beyond American assets.

Nevertheless, foreign investors have maintained substantial exposure to US equities throughout this turbulence. Rather than abandoning American markets, international capital appears to be balancing portfolios, maintaining strong US positions while also increasing emerging market allocations.

Gold has emerged as an alternative beneficiary of uncertainty. Gold prices added 7.7 percent since April 2 and gained 28 percent for 2025 overall through mid year, according to Bloomberg data. Unlike fixed income instruments, gold offers no yield but is viewed by some as a relatively attractive safe haven asset amid concerns that tariffs could support inflation while Treasury supply increases to fund budget deficits.

The dollar itself has stabilized after its sharp spring decline. While remaining weaker than at the start of the year, the greenback’s stability has reduced one of the biggest tailwinds for international equities, since currency gains accounted for much of their early 2025 rally.

International equity markets also performed strongly in 2025. Korea’s KOSPI enjoyed its biggest gain in more than two decades, driven by technology companies including Samsung and SK Hynix surging amid artificial intelligence investment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 posted double digit gains for a third straight year. European markets rallied, with Germany’s DAX boosted by government plans to increase infrastructure and defense spending.

Despite this international outperformance, global capital continues viewing the US as offering the deepest, most liquid and most trusted markets in the world. The resilience of foreign inflows into American assets, even during periods of policy uncertainty and tariff turbulence, underscores the durability of the dollar’s role in the global financial system.

Market analysts caution that trade policy developments continue to evolve, and financial outlooks must incorporate numerous factors beyond tariffs, including fiscal and monetary policy trends, technological innovation, asset valuations and investor positioning. The Supreme Court is currently weighing the legality of Trump’s tariff authority, adding another layer of uncertainty.

For wealthy individuals in emerging economies seeking to preserve and grow capital, the evidence suggests that despite short term volatility and shifting global dynamics, American financial markets retain fundamental advantages that continue attracting substantial international investment flows.