Police Rescue Woman After Four Days in Captivity

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly holding a young woman captive for four days in the Dalogu Yili suburb of Tamale, police have confirmed.

Fuseini Ibrahim was apprehended on December 26 after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team responded to an emergency call received around 9:00 a.m. The victim, identified as Haruna Adamu, was reportedly being unlawfully confined at the suspect’s residence when officers arrived.

Chief Inspector Abdullai Tahiru led the tactical team to the location following clearance from police command. Officers found both the suspect and victim inside the premises and executed the rescue without incident.

The suspect was handed over to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for further investigation, while the victim was safely reunited with her parents.

The operation came just one day after the Commander of Operations, DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil, received the initial emergency alert on Thursday, December 25. The swift response has been praised by residents who appreciate the rapid intervention by the specialized unit.

This rescue forms part of broader festive season operations by the IGP Special Operations Team across the Tamale Metropolis. Two suspected drug peddlers, Ziyad Inusah and Majid Fuseini, were also arrested during routine Christmas patrols in separate operations targeting crime hotspots.

The police have not disclosed further details about the nature of the alleged confinement or the relationship between the suspect and victim. Investigations continue as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.

Kidnapping incidents have raised concerns across Ghana’s Northern Region in recent months, prompting intensified policing efforts and specialized task force deployments to combat violent crime.