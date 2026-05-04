US Quietly Exempts Foreign Doctors From Travel Ban Visa Freeze

The United States has reversed a policy that blocked visa processing for foreign-trained physicians, bringing relief to doctors from Nigeria and 38 other countries who faced uncertainty over their legal right to work.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) updated its website late last week, without a formal announcement, indicating that physicians are now exempt from the processing suspension. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later confirmed the shift, stating that “applications associated with medical physicians will continue processing.”

The suspension had been introduced in January under a DHS policy linked to an expanded travel ban framework covering nationals from 39 countries. The measure temporarily halted visa extensions, work permit renewals and green card processing for a wide range of applicants, including foreign doctors already practicing in the United States.

Concerns over the policy had prompted widespread backlash from the medical community. On April 8, more than 20 medical associations, including the American academies of family physicians, neurology and pediatrics, sent a letter to the secretaries of state and homeland security warning of severe consequences.

Sebastian Arruarana, founder of Project IMG, which represents international medical graduates, said there had been early signs of relief after the update, but noted that affected physicians had not yet been formally notified of any changes to their individual cases. He warned that up to 1,000 doctors completing residencies and fellowships, as well as incoming physicians preparing to begin roles on July 1, had been at risk of being unable to work, with direct consequences for hospitals and patients in underserved communities.

The Association of American Medical Colleges estimates a deficit of about 65,000 physicians in the US, a gap projected to widen as demand increases and older doctors retire. More than 60 percent of foreign-trained doctors work in primary care fields such as family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics, areas often avoided by US-trained physicians.

Legal experts have welcomed the exemption. Curtis Morrison, a lawyer involved in multiple lawsuits over delayed immigration processing, described the move as “a great development for physicians and health care in the US.”