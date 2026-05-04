Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’ to Break Iran’s Hormuz Blockade

President Donald Trump on Sunday launched a military-backed maritime operation to guide stranded foreign vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any Iranian interference would be met with force.

Trump announced the campaign, dubbed Project Freedom, at the request of countries whose ships are stuck in the strait, describing those nations as “neutral and innocent bystanders.”

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) estimates that up to 20,000 seafarers are stranded aboard roughly 2,000 vessels in the Gulf near the strait, including oil and gas tankers, cargo ships, bulk carriers and cruise liners. The IMO has warned that many ships are running critically low on food, fuel and water, and has called on all sides to de-escalate to allow crews to be evacuated safely.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that its support for Project Freedom will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, and multi-domain unmanned platforms. Approximately 15,000 service members will be deployed in support of the operation.

Iran responded swiftly. Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Commission, warned that any US interference in the strait would be considered a violation of the ceasefire that has been in effect since April 8. The commander of Iran’s armed forces added that any foreign military force intending to approach or enter the strait would be attacked.

Iran has insisted it retain control over the strait after the war ends, with Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad saying on Sunday that Iran “will not back down from our position on the Strait of Hormuz.”

Analysts questioned both the scope and the strategy. Jonathan Hackett, a retired US Marine Corps special operations specialist, warned that before the war, more than 100 ships transited the strait daily, and that the available US naval resources may be insufficient to manage that volume. He also cautioned that opposed encounters at sea could rapidly escalate beyond an escort mission.

According to two American officials, the initiative will not necessarily involve US Navy ships physically escorting commercial vessels, but rather positioning warships in the vicinity to deter Iranian attacks.

Trump signalled that diplomatic efforts remain open alongside the military operation, saying his representatives are engaged in “very positive discussions” with Tehran that could lead to a resolution.

On Sunday, ships near the strait faced attacks for the first time since April 22, with an unidentified cargo vessel struck by multiple small craft, and a tanker reporting hits from unknown projectiles off the coast of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.