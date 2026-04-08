Unvaccinated Children Drive California Measles Surge to 35 Cases

California health authorities are stepping up vaccination alerts after two new measles cases in unvaccinated children were confirmed in Sacramento County, pushing the statewide total to 35 confirmed infections as of April 6, 2026, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Sacramento County Public Health (SCPH) was notified on April 1 of the two additional cases. Both children are in isolation and are recovering, with health officials working alongside multiple clinics and emergency departments in the region to reach anyone who may have been exposed.

The current Sacramento area cluster traces back to an unvaccinated toddler who contracted the virus while traveling through South Carolina, where a major outbreak has been ongoing. After the child returned to California, three others in Placer County who had direct contact with the toddler subsequently contracted the disease. Further cases followed within the same community in the weeks after.

What makes the Sacramento situation particularly worrying to public health officials is that unlike past outbreaks in the region, which were typically linked to international travel, this cluster reflects local transmission within the community.

“The continued identification of measles cases in our community is concerning and underscores how quickly this disease can spread,” said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer. “Vaccination is the most important step people can take right now to protect themselves and others.”

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded 1,671 confirmed measles cases across 33 states as of April 2, 2026, with 94% of confirmed cases linked to outbreaks. For the full year of 2025, a total of 2,286 confirmed cases were reported in the United States.

Of this year’s confirmed cases, 92% involved unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status was unknown.

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the most effective defence against the disease. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective in preventing measles, while one dose offers 93% protection. Children are advised to receive the vaccine at 12 to 15 months, with a second dose between ages four and six. Infants as young as six months can receive an early dose before international travel.

Adults born after 1957 who lack documentation of MMR vaccination or prior measles infection are advised to consult a healthcare provider, and those vaccinated between 1963 and 1967 may require revaccination.

Anyone who develops symptoms, including high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a spreading rash, should stay home, avoid contact with others, and call a healthcare provider before visiting any medical facility to prevent further spread.