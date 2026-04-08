IY&A Launches Weekly AI Forum for Boards and Executives

Ishmael Yamson & Associates (IY&A), one of Ghana’s leading management consulting firms, has launched a structured executive education series designed to help corporate boards and senior leaders move beyond general interest in artificial intelligence (AI) to make governance-ready decisions on its deployment within their organisations.

The initiative, titled Applied AI Advantage, runs as a weekly leadership forum beginning April 14, 2026, at ALX Ghana in Accra. Sessions continue through May 21, with dates on April 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 30, followed by May 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, and 21.

Richard Osei-Anim, Senior Partner and Chief AI Officer at IY&A, highlighted the urgency behind the initiative, noting that AI conversations are shifting rapidly from curiosity to responsibility, with boards now required to make decisions on adoption that carry direct implications for productivity, competitiveness, and institutional risk.

Each session targets board members, chief executives, functional heads, and risk professionals across financial services, consumer industries, energy, government, healthcare, and technology. Participants receive a tailored AI Decision Packet at the close of each session, setting out prioritised use cases, data requirements, governance protocols, and implementation pathways.

The six-session programme examines AI portfolio prioritisation and board governance, commercial acceleration through intelligent pricing, operating model automation, supply chain resilience, risk and compliance systems, and AI-enabled product innovation. A capstone session converts selected opportunities into a 30-day pilot mobilisation blueprint, enabling organisations to move from strategy to controlled deployment without delay.

Sessions are delivered primarily in person at ALX Ghana, with a livestream option for regional executives. Participation is invite-led and capacity-limited to preserve an executive-level working environment. Registration is open at ayatickets.com/en/event/ai-lunch-learn-workshops.

The series forms part of IY&A’s broader institutional mission spanning leadership, strategy, culture, and people, now extended into the era of AI-driven organisational transformation.