Unity in Question: Mahamudu Bawumia Reaches Out to Former Critics After Contentious Race

Efforts by Mahamudu Bawumia to reunify the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have brought renewed attention to underlying divisions within the party following its fiercely contested presidential primaries.

The NPP flagbearer has begun engaging former rivals, including outspoken businessman and politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, in what party insiders describe as a strategic attempt to mend relationships and consolidate support ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The development was confirmed by Akuapem North MP Sammi Awuku during an interview on Peace FM, where he disclosed that Dr Bawumia had already held a private meeting with Mr Agyapong.

According to Mr Awuku, the meeting was “constructive and forward-looking,” with both men discussing ways to move past the tensions that characterised the primaries. He added that Dr Bawumia left the engagement satisfied, having received assurances of support from Mr Agyapong.

Despite these assurances, the intensity of the January 31, 2026 contest—where Dr Bawumia defeated Mr Agyapong, Kwabena Agyepong, Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Bryan Acheampong—continues to cast a shadow over party unity.

Political observers note that while the results were widely accepted by delegates, the bruising nature of the campaign exposed fault lines within the party that may take time to fully heal.

Mr Awuku indicated that similar outreach efforts have been extended to the other former contenders, all of whom have reportedly pledged their support for the party’s flagbearer. However, analysts suggest that private assurances may not immediately translate into full grassroots cohesion.

The reconciliation drive is seen as a critical step for the NPP as it seeks to reposition itself and strengthen its chances in the next election cycle. For Dr Bawumia, the challenge lies not only in securing endorsements from former rivals but also in rebuilding trust across the party’s broader support base.

As the NPP begins preparations for 2028, the success of these unity efforts could prove decisive in determining whether the party can present a cohesive front or remain burdened by the lingering effects of its internal contest.