Mahama Brings Hope to Northern Communities with New Projects

President John Dramani Mahama has reinforced his government’s development agenda in the Northern Region with a series of interventions spanning energy, healthcare and economic infrastructure, as part of the ongoing #ResettingGhana tour.

A key highlight of the visit was an inspection of newly acquired transformers at the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) yard in Tamale. The President underscored the urgent need to upgrade power infrastructure, noting that many transformers currently in use are overstretched due to increased demand and population growth.

He explained that outdated systems, installed decades ago, are now under pressure to serve expanding communities, contributing to instability in electricity supply. President Mahama reiterated government’s determination to address the challenge, including plans to promote local production of transformers to build long-term capacity and sustainability.

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, disclosed that government is deploying high-capacity transformers across the Northern operational zone to ease pressure on the grid. He revealed that while the region initially requested about 400 units, 500 transformers are being supplied to significantly improve reliability and reduce overloading.

In the health sector, the President inspected construction work on a modern cardiology centre at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, being developed under the MahamaCares (Ghana Medical Trust Fund). The facility is expected to enhance specialised treatment for cardiovascular diseases and reduce the need for referrals to distant health facilities.

President Mahama stressed the importance of investing in advanced healthcare infrastructure to improve access and outcomes, particularly for residents in northern Ghana.

The tour also saw the sod-cutting ceremony for a new 24-hour market at Kukuo in Tamale. The project is part of a nationwide plan to establish modern markets in all districts, aimed at stimulating local economies and promoting continuous trading activity.

The proposed market will feature storage facilities, security systems, healthcare services and food courts to support round-the-clock operations. It is also expected to strengthen the agricultural value chain by providing farmers with reliable market access and helping to reduce post-harvest losses.

The President’s engagements in the Northern Region reflect a broader push under the #ResettingGhana initiative to modernise critical infrastructure, improve service delivery and drive inclusive economic growth across the country.