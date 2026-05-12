UNESCO: Nigeria Third Largest Source of Students Abroad

Nigeria ranked as the world’s third-largest source of international students in 2023, accounting for five percent of global outbound student mobility, according to a landmark report released by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Tuesday, May 12.

The finding appeared in UNESCO’s first Higher Education Global Trends Report, which examined the countries contributing the highest volumes of students studying outside their home countries.

China and India dominated the rankings, contributing 37 percent and 29 percent respectively of globally mobile students. Nigeria shared third position with Germany, both accounting for five percent of outbound mobility. Collectively, the top 10 source countries accounted for 45 percent of all international students worldwide.

The report documented a dramatic expansion in global student mobility over the past two decades. The number of students studying abroad nearly tripled, rising from 2.5 million in 2002 to 7.3 million in 2023. UNESCO projected the figure could reach nine million by 2030, a trajectory it attributed to sustained global demand for international academic credentials despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the growth, UNESCO characterised international education as still largely elitist, noting that fewer than three percent of higher education students globally have access to overseas academic mobility. The organisation identified economic conditions, the quality and capacity of domestic universities, visa policies, government support programmes and post-graduation employment opportunities as the primary drivers shaping where and whether students study abroad.

The report also noted a policy shift among governments, with 35 percent of countries now setting specific targets to increase the number of their students pursuing education overseas.