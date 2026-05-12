Former NBA Star Brandon Clarke Dead at 29

Brandon Clarke, a former Memphis Grizzlies forward, has died at the age of 29 after paramedics responding to a medical emergency call found him unresponsive at a Los Angeles residence on Monday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to the property at approximately 5pm and declared Clarke dead at the scene. Authorities are reportedly investigating the case as a possible overdose, with drug paraphernalia allegedly found inside the home. An autopsy is expected to determine the official cause and manner of death.

“Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person,” the Grizzlies said in a statement, adding that his impact on the organisation and the Memphis community would not be forgotten. National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner Adam Silver and Clarke’s agency also issued tributes following the news.

Clarke entered the NBA in 2019 as the 21st overall pick in the draft, selected initially by the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to Memphis. He spent seven seasons in the league, appearing in 309 games and averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

He had been arrested in Arkansas last month on allegations that included speeding, fleeing law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance. The circumstances surrounding that arrest remained unresolved at the time of his death.

Clarke was 29 years old. Investigations into the cause of his death are ongoing.