Uncertainty as Kwame Ohene Frimpong Detained in Netherlands

Parliament has been formally notified of the detention of the Hon. Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Mr. Kwame Ohene Frimpong, at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

According to an official statement issued by the Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the incident has drawn the immediate attention of the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Leadership of the House. Authorities have since initiated contact with Ghana’s diplomatic mission in The Hague to obtain detailed information surrounding the circumstances of the detention.

While specifics of the situation remain unclear at this time, parliamentary leadership has assured the public that efforts are underway to gather accurate and comprehensive details. The statement emphasized that the matter is being treated with urgency and that official updates will be communicated as soon as more information becomes available.

The development has sparked concern among constituents and the general public, with expectations mounting for clarity on the nature of the incident and the status of the detained lawmaker.

Parliament has reiterated its commitment to transparency and has pledged to keep citizens informed as the situation unfolds.

Signed

Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror

Clerk to Parliament