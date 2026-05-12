US Flags West Africa as Active Terror Battleground

The United States government has identified West Africa, the Sahel region, the Lake Chad Basin, Mozambique, Sudan, and Somalia as active fronts in a resurgent terrorist threat driven by Islamic State (ISIS) remnants displaced from Iraq and Syria.

The assessment appears in Washington’s 2026 counterterrorism strategy, which singles out Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin as critical theatres and warns that surviving members of ISIS and affiliated jihadist groups have relocated to Africa and Central Asia, exploiting weak governance structures and ungoverned territories.

“There are parts of Africa where a resurgent terror threat is the reality,” the document states.

The strategy attributes the displacement of ISIS fighters directly to military operations under the Trump administration, which it credits with dismantling the group’s territorial control in Iraq and Syria within weeks. The document argues that the consequent dispersal has produced new pressure points across the African continent, where armed groups have embedded themselves in fragile security environments.

In Somalia, the strategy notes that Al Shabaab continues to sustain a tribal-based Islamist insurgency, while parts of ISIS have re-established operational footholds in the country.

Washington’s stated objective on the continent is to prevent extremist groups from building bases capable of launching attacks against American interests. The strategy outlines a dual approach: rebuilding bilateral counterterrorism (CT) partnerships with threatened governments while simultaneously reducing direct US military deployments across Africa.

The document emphasises intelligence sharing and CT partner-force development as the primary instruments of engagement, positioning African governments as frontline actors with US support rather than as passive recipients of American military presence.

The protection of Christians targeted by terrorist organisations is also identified as a standing priority of the current administration.