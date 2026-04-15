UK Launches Record Illegal Working Crackdown with Unlimited Employer Fines

Britain has intensified enforcement against illegal employment, with workplace raids and arrests reaching their highest recorded levels as the government places greater accountability on businesses to verify the legal status of their staff.

The UK Home Office announced the measures as part of efforts to strengthen immigration enforcement and deter employers from hiring individuals without legal permission to work, saying enhanced compliance activity would include on-site inspections and verification checks at business premises.

“Illegal working will not be tolerated in the UK. We are introducing right-to-work checks, removing illegal workers from the UK, and ensuring companies who break the rules face unlimited fines,” the Home Office said in a statement.

Official figures show that over 17,400 raids have been conducted since July 2024, resulting in more than 12,300 arrests and £130 million in civil penalties issued to employers during 2025 alone. Authorities carried out 12,791 illegal working visits in 2025 alone, leading to 8,971 arrests, the highest level of enforcement recorded in a single year.

The momentum has continued into 2026. In January alone, authorities conducted 828 workplace inspections and issued over 1,000 civil penalty notices to employers. Inspections at businesses including restaurants, car washes, and convenience stores rose 48 percent year-on-year, while arrests surged by 73 percent.

Employers found in violation face civil penalties of £45,000 per illegal worker for a first breach, rising to £60,000 for repeat offenders. In cases where an employer knowingly hired an illegal worker, criminal prosecution may follow, carrying the possibility of imprisonment of up to five years and an unlimited fine.

The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 will extend right-to-work obligations to gig workers, subcontractors, and agency staff for the first time, with operational guidance expected in 2026 and 2027.

The UK is home to an estimated 10 to 11 million foreign-born residents, representing approximately 17 percent of the population. While most migrants reside legally under work, study, family, or humanitarian visas, authorities say a smaller number work without authorisation.