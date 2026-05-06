Uganda Busts International Drug Ring, Arrests Three Suspects

Ugandan security agencies arrested three suspects on May 6, 2026, dismantling a suspected international drug trafficking and identity fraud network operating from Kampala. The main suspect, Mugisha Keith King, a Ugandan businessman from Wakiso District, was taken into custody alongside two Nigerian nationals, Ikemefuna Testimony Udo and Ikemefuna Annointing, following an intelligence-led operation coordinated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs through the National Citizenship and Immigration Control (NCIC).

Investigators allege Mugisha ran a web of shell companies under the Keith King Group of Companies while simultaneously maintaining multiple identities across at least six countries. Authorities recovered passports issued by Seychelles, Eswatini, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Uganda from his possession, along with national identification documents from Kenya and Nigeria.

The case carries significant cross-border weight. Mugisha was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi in 2010 carrying cocaine allegedly shipped from Brazil, for which he served a 12-year sentence in Kenya. Following his release, Interpol flagged him as an internationally wanted suspect. Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi confirmed: “When we flagged Interpol after his arrest, we were informed that he is on a wanted list.”

Investigators further allege that Mugisha impersonated military personnel and presidential office officials using forged identity cards, military attire, and vehicles fitted with unauthorized sirens. He reportedly also posed as a diplomat, placing a sign at his Kira Municipality residence identifying it as an Ambassador’s Residence.

A Nigerian national identified as his spouse, Ikemefuna Winner Chekwubechukwu, allegedly acquired a fraudulent Ugandan national identity card and is currently at large in Brazil, where a suspected Nigerian associate linked to the same case also remains in custody.

Security agencies recovered two firearms, live ammunition, and military fatigues during the operation, in addition to multiple passports, forged official documents, and communication equipment seized from the suspect’s residence and business premises.

The Ministry said a review of the immigration status of all foreign nationals connected to the network is ongoing. Uganda’s coordinated crackdown on foreign criminal networks has intensified in recent weeks, with authorities separately arresting over 200 foreigners in late April over suspected human trafficking and cybercrime.

The government reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on drug trafficking and urged the public to report suspected criminal activity or impersonation to law enforcement.