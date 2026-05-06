Emirates Restores Accra Flights to 96% Global Network

Emirates restored seven weekly flights from Accra to Dubai on May 6, 2026, as the airline confirmed 96% of its global network is now operational following disruption triggered by Iran’s missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in early 2026, which grounded the carrier for over a week in March.

The Dubai-based airline now serves 137 destinations across 72 countries, operating over 1,300 weekly frequencies. That figure represents 75% of its pre-disruption seat capacity, with the airline adding flights progressively as conditions stabilise.

The disruption followed a week-long operational halt prompted by Iranian missile attacks, after which Emirates moved to resume full network operations as Middle East airspace reopened. The UAE lifted all airspace restrictions on May 2, 2026, clearing the way for the near-complete network recovery now in effect.

For travellers departing Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra, the seven weekly flights connect onward to destinations across six continents via the Dubai hub. Even during the grounding period, Emirates carried 4.7 million passengers globally between March 1 and April 30, reflecting sustained demand despite the disruption.

The airline is also enhancing incentives for returning travellers. Passengers booked from April 2 benefit from one free date change across all cabin classes, while those with Dubai layovers of six to 26 hours qualify for complimentary hotel accommodation, transfers, and meals under the Dubai Connect programme. From May 8 to August 31, Emirates Skywards members earn bonus tier miles and face reduced tier qualification thresholds on Emirates and flydubai flights.

On the technology front, the airline confirmed Starlink high-speed connectivity is now live on 28 aircraft, complementing its ice inflight entertainment system, which carries over 6,500 channels across nearly 40 languages.

Ghana is among the African markets where Emirates has maintained consistent service throughout and after the disruption, alongside South Africa, Kenya, and other key continental hubs.