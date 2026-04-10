UBA Appoints Juliana Asare as Chief Finance Officer

Juliana Asare is a distinguished finance executive and transformational leader, currently serving as the Chief Finance Officer of UBA Ghana, where she makes history as the first woman to hold this role.

With over two decades of progressive banking experience across Ghana and Sierra Leone, she brings a unique blend of strategic insight, technical expertise, and pan-African leadership to the Bank.

Juliana is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a member of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana and Sierra Leone, as well as a certified Treasury Operations professional (ACI). She holds a First-Class Honours degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana and an MBA in Finance from GIMPA, complemented by certification in Green and Sustainable Finance, reflecting her forward-looking approach to modern finance.

Her career spans critical areas of banking including financial and regulatory reporting, treasury operations, strategy execution, budgeting, and performance management. Prior to her current role, she served as Chief Finance Officer of UBA Sierra Leone, where she played a pivotal role in strengthening financial governance, driving performance, and enhancing regulatory compliance. Under her leadership, the subsidiary consistently ranked among the top performers within the UBA Group, including timely completion of audits and strong financial discipline.

Juliana’s leadership extends beyond the Bank. She has contributed significantly to industry development, serving as President of the Accounting and Finance Standing Committee of the Sierra Leone Association of Commercial Banks (SLACB) and as a key representative on the Bank of Sierra Leone’s Accounting and Realignment Technical Committee, which successfully guided the country’s redenomination exercise.

Juliana’s excellence has been widely recognized. She is a multiple award winner, including being named among the Top 100 Professionals in Sierra Leone (2022–2024) and Top 100 Women in Corporate Sierra Leone, in recognition of her contribution to professional excellence and socio-economic development. Within UBA Group, she has also been ranked among the top-performing CFOs across African subsidiaries.

As CFO of UBA Ghana, Juliana continues to champion financial excellence, strategic transformation, and inclusive growth, reinforcing the Bank’s position as a leading pan-African financial institution.