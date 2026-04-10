Qualcomm Unveils Startup Selection for Qualcomm Make in Africa 2026

With this fourth edition, Qualcomm reaffirms its commitment to empowering Africa’s deep-technology ecosystem through mentorship, training, and IP generation initiatives

Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the selection of 10 startups for its fourth year of the Qualcomm® Make in Africa Mentorship Program. This initiative is part of the Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform, which supports the development of Africa’s deep-technology ecosystem. It provides mentorship and training programs, with a focus on advanced connectivity and processing technologies such as Edge AI/ML, compute, IoT, and Qualcomm’s AI development platform from Arduino.

Highlights:

▪︎At the program’s Finale, one startup will be awarded a Social Impact Fund grant from Qualcomm for Good.

▪︎All participating startups will be eligible for a $5,000 stipend upon successful completion of program requirements.

▪︎Qualcomm provides the startups with a variety of resources such as product design guidance on Arduino AI platforms, business coaching, access to engineering consultation, and free IP education such as L2Pro Africa.

For this year’s edition of the one-of-a-kind equity-free African mentorship program, 10 early-stage startups were chosen from a record number of over 1,200 applications from over 45 African countries, based on their ability to apply advanced connectivity and processing technologies to innovative end-to-end systems solutions. The industries represented by the startups include agriculture, assistive technology, smart cities and utilities, smart infrastructure, EV transportation, and education.

The 2026 cohort includes the following startups (listed in alphabetical order):

Amperra Charging Company (Namibia):

AI‑driven, grid‑adaptive smart EV charging platform designed to enable scalable electric mobility across Africa

Anatsor Ltd (Nigeria): Integrated digital poultry management system that improves productivity, health tracking, and farm efficiency

D-Olivette Labs (Nigeria): Bio‑intelligence platform delivering data‑driven insights for sustainable and efficient agricultural production

Mindora Corporation (Zimbabwe): Braille keyboard solution that improves digital accessibility for visually impaired users

MVUTU (Republic of the Congo): Solar‑powered IoT cold storage solution that reduces post‑harvest losses for smallholder farmers

QualiKeeper Investments Ltd (Zambia): Affordable AIoT livestock monitoring system designed for low‑connectivity rural environments

SafeSip (Tanzania): Smart water access and monitoring solution that ensures safe, reliable drinking water in urban and peri‑urban areas

Sesi Technologies Ltd (Ghana): AI‑powered field device that enables early cocoa quality assessment and transparent supply chains

TWave Ltd (Uganda): Automated, solar‑powered fish feeding system that optimizes aquaculture productivity

Zerobionic (Kenya): Assistive robotics solutions designed to enhance inclusion and independence for persons with disabilities

“This year’s startups’ achievements are a powerful testament to Africa’s flourishing innovation ecosystem,” said Wassim Chourbaji, President, Middle East and Africa, and Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Qualcomm. “Four years into Qualcomm Make in Africa, what stands out is not only the growing number of applications we receive, but the increasing sophistication of the solutions being built. These startups are pushing the boundaries of what technologies such as Edge AI and 5G can enable, and how they can be deployed at scale across the continent. Qualcomm is proud to support and help guide this next wave of African high-tech innovation, from early design and product development to real-world commercialization, and I look forward to seeing where these startups go next.”

Participants will receive free edge-AI capable platforms from Arduino, alongside 1:1 technical mentorship and business coaching. “Arduino® UNO™ Q and the upcoming Arduino® VENTUNO™ Q give the 2026 Qualcomm Make in Africa cohort a fast path from idea to intelligent machine,” said Fabio Violante, Vice President and General Manager of Arduino, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. “By bringing perception, decision-making, and actuation onto a single, affordable board, founders can prototype and deploy edge‑AI solutions directly where challenges exist — in farms, clinics, factories, and cities.”

They will also access engineering consultations for product development and guidance on protecting intellectual property. This includes patent filing consultation from Adams & Adams, Africa’s leading IP law firm, and free IP courses through L2Pro Africa – an IP e-learning platform designed to empower startups, SMEs, and researchers in Africa to protect, secure, and maximize their innovations.

At the end of the mentorship cycle, startups will be eligible for the Social Impact Fund through Qualcomm for Good, supporting societal and market impact through wireless technology. All participants will also receive a $5,000 stipend upon successful program completion. Finally, those who file patents during the program can claim up to $5,000 in filing fee reimbursements.

Reflecting the program’s relevance across the continent, the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) returns as a partner for the fourth consecutive year. “The ATU’s key mandate is to ensure that Africa’s telecommunications ecosystem serves Africa’s people. Qualcomm Make in Africa embodies that same principle by putting cutting-edge technology directly in the hands of African innovators to solve African challenges. Having seen firsthand the quality of the startups this program produces, returning as a partner in 2026 was not a question of if, but of how we could deepen our contribution. We look forward to seeing this cohort carry that work forward,” said Secretary General John Omo.

For more information about Qualcomm Make in Africa, please visit: https://www.qualcomm.com/company/locations/africa/qualcomm-make-in-africa

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon® platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing™ products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated,

operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm for Good is a social responsibility program of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Arduino

Arduino (a Qualcomm company) is a leading open-source hardware and software provider and an accessible platform for creating interactive projects. With an estimated 33 million active users, the Arduino ecosystem has expanded over 20 years to address new demands and challenges, offering products for IoT, wearables, 3D printing, and embedded environments.

Arduino and the Arduino branded products are products of Arduino S.r.l. Arduino and the Arduino logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arduino S.r.l.