UAE Demands Hormuz Freedom of Navigation Be Written Into Any Iran Peace Deal

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has drawn a firm line in ongoing efforts to end the US-Iran war, insisting that guaranteed access through the Strait of Hormuz must be a non-negotiable condition of any peace settlement, with no exceptions.

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told a weekend briefing that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be weaponised, stressing that its security is not a regional bargaining chip but a global economic imperative.

Gargash said the UAE wants the war to end, but warned against a ceasefire that leaves the root causes of instability unresolved, stating that any deal that fails to address Iran’s nuclear programme and its missiles and drones would create a far more dangerous environment in the region.

The UAE has confirmed it is ready to join any US-led international effort to secure shipping through the strait, through which roughly one fifth of global oil and liquefied gas supplies normally pass each day, though Iran’s actions have severely curtailed traffic, triggering a global energy crisis.

The stakes surrounding the waterway have intensified sharply. US President Donald Trump threatened further strikes on Iranian energy and transport infrastructure on Sunday after setting a Tuesday deadline for Tehran to reopen the strait, while the US and Israel have sustained missile and airstrikes against Iran for more than five weeks.

The conflict erupted on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran after nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran collapsed. Iran retaliated with waves of missiles and drones targeting Israel, US military bases across the region, and vital Gulf energy infrastructure, including airports, ports, and commercial centres.

Gargash said Iran’s leadership was fighting to preserve the regime rather than the country, arguing that no normal government would accept such destruction simply to claim it had resisted. He said the UAE did not seek hostility with Iran but warned that trust was impossible under the current Tehran government.

Gargash said Iran’s strategy was likely to harden the Gulf’s security alignment with Washington rather than reduce it, entrenching the US military role in the region and amplifying Israel’s footprint, adding that the US would remain the UAE’s core security partner going forward.

The UAE singled out France as a steadfast partner and praised Washington for its exceptional backing, particularly in strengthening its air defence capabilities.