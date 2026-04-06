Otuapele Community in Dispute as Dzasetse Denies Chief Installation, Appeals for Police Protection

The Dzasetse of Otuapele, Nii Mpere III, has declared that the community currently has no legitimate chief, rejecting recent claims surrounding the installation of a purported leader.

Speaking alongside community elders, Nii Mpere emphasized that the installation of Kwabena Daaba as chief is invalid, citing that he lacks the customary authority to perform such rites. According to the traditional hierarchy, only members of two specific gates are eligible to ascend the throne. The recognized five royal families in Otuapele are the Dzasetse, Nii Kwashie Oku, Kwao Ayi, Kwabena Daaba, and Odebaa Man Okunikpa families.

Nii Mpere further stated that the Sempe Paramount Chief, Nii Otintor, has yet to be informed of the vacancy—a necessary step before any lawful installation can take place.

The situation has reportedly caused fear among local opinion leaders, including Nii Saban Quaye, Samuel Kofi Adade, Nii Odebaa, and Senye, who are calling on the Inspector-General of Police, Yohuno, to provide protection.

Concerns have intensified as the self-proclaimed kingmaker has allegedly brought armed landguards into the community to intimidate elders and disrupt traditional proceedings.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions over customary succession in the Ga West Municipality and raises questions about maintaining peace and adherence to traditional protocols in Otuapele.

Community leaders are urging authorities to intervene promptly to prevent further escalation and ensure that rightful procedures are followed.