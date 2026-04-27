U.S. Warns Nigerian Travellers That Visa Overstays Hurt Fellow Applicants

The United States Mission in Nigeria has put Nigerian travellers on notice that breaching visa conditions does not only affect the individual involved but can narrow the door for other citizens seeking entry into the country.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Monday, the mission stressed that compliance with U.S. immigration rules is essential to maintaining fair and open access for legitimate travellers, warning that when individuals overstay their visas or violate entry conditions, it can negatively affect how applications from others in the same country are perceived by consular officers.

“Visa overstays by Nigerian travellers can affect opportunities for their fellow citizens. Strengthening compliance helps protect access for students, business travellers, and families who travel responsibly,” the advisory stated.

The mission highlighted that Nigerians travel to the United States for a wide range of legitimate purposes, including education, business, tourism, and family visits, and urged applicants to honour the terms of their visas for the full duration of their stay.

It also warned that visa fraud and misuse of travel documentation remain serious concerns, encouraging members of the public to help safeguard the integrity of the system. Individuals with credible information on visa fraud were directed to report it to consular fraud prevention units via [email protected] or [email protected].

Monday’s advisory is not the first such warning this year. A separate Mission statement issued on 9 February 2026 similarly placed visa overstays at the centre of its compliance push, using identical language on the collective consequences for Nigerian applicants.

The heightened messaging comes as the U.S. Mission has described a broader shift toward more intensive background checks, with recent policies including reduced visa validity periods for many Nigerian applicants to limit the risk of overstays. The mission has also warned that those seeking to commit fraud bring increased scrutiny on all visa applicants.

The advisories follow a January 2026 partial ban under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which bars new B1/B2, F/M, J, and certain immigrant visa issuances to Nigerian applicants who were outside the United States and did not hold a valid visa as of 1 January 2026.