Nigerian Envoy Says Situation in South Africa Under Control Despite Tensions

Nigeria’s Acting Ambassador to South Africa, Temitope Ajayi, said on Monday that Nigerians living in the country are not facing a coordinated siege, even as fresh anti-foreigner tensions continue to simmer in parts of the country.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday, Ajayi said the recent incidents were isolated confrontations with foreigners rather than targeted violence against Nigerians specifically, and that both governments are actively working to ensure the safety of all residents.

“Right now, Nigerians are not under siege in South Africa. The situation is currently under control. The two governments are working on it. The priority right now is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of every citizen, including foreigners,” he said.

Ajayi described the current situation as isolated tension, noting that Pretoria and Johannesburg were relatively calm at the time of speaking. He said the earlier unrest had been concentrated in KwaZulu-Natal’s Durban area and that a prompt response from the South African government, including a public directive against targeting foreigners, had helped contain it.

He also disclosed that a high-level diplomatic meeting took place on 8 April, at which Nigerian officials received reassurances from South African authorities, and that advisories had since been issued urging Nigerians to remain calm and respect local laws.

His remarks, however, came on the same day the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) maintained a security advisory urging Nigerians to close their businesses and avoid public gatherings. NiDCOM had warned that intelligence from the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg pointed to further protests planned in Gauteng Province between 27 and 29 April, aimed at pressuring the South African government over the continued presence of foreign nationals.

The current unrest traces back to protests that erupted in East London after the controversial coronation of a traditional leader by Nigeria’s Igbo community, an incident that triggered attacks on foreigners and widespread property destruction, before spreading to Cape Town, Durban, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Ghanaians and Zimbabweans have also been among those targeted, with viral videos showing South Africans confronting African migrants and demanding their departure, citing economic pressures and unemployment.

South Africa has faced recurring cycles of xenophobic violence since the end of apartheid, with major outbreaks previously recorded in 2008, 2015, and 2019.