Two Nigerians Arrested Over Rhino Horns and Wildlife Trafficking in South Africa

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested in South Africa following the seizure of seventeen rhino horns and more than 26 kilograms of lion and tiger remains in Kempton Park, Gauteng. The December 1 operation marks a significant breakthrough in combating transnational wildlife trafficking networks targeting endangered species for Southeast Asian markets.

The suspects, aged 34 and 35, were taken into custody after authorities traced a suspicious consignment originally dispatched to Singapore that had been flagged and returned to its sender in South Africa. Investigators tracked the shipment to a storage facility in Kempton Park, where a multi-agency team discovered four boxes containing 17 rhino horns weighing 55.4 kilograms alongside 26.2 kilograms of lion and tiger bones, skulls and claws.

The operation involved the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation wildlife trafficking section, supported by the Border Management Authority, South African Revenue Service customs division, Counter Intelligence Head Office, CAP Special Operations, Tracker Connect, the Gauteng police Tactical Response Team and the Gauteng police airwing. Officials described the intelligence-driven raid as demonstrating seamless coordination between multiple enforcement agencies.

Both Nigerian nationals appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on December 3, facing charges related to contravention of Section 57 of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act. This legislation prohibits restricted activities involving listed threatened or protected species. Authorities have not disclosed the value of the seized items, citing ongoing forensic and valuation processes.

According to Border Management Authority Commissioner Michael Masiapato, the wildlife products form part of a broader transnational trafficking network smuggling protected species from South Africa to foreign markets. He commended the participating agencies for their coordination and reaffirmed commitment to combating wildlife crime that threatens South Africa’s natural heritage while fueling organized criminal networks.

The arrests come amid ongoing challenges facing South African wildlife conservation efforts. South Africa lost 420 rhinos to poaching in 2024, representing a decrease from 499 killed the previous year. KwaZulu-Natal province remains the hardest hit area, though dehorning initiatives have contributed to reduced losses in some reserves.

Wildlife trafficking remains driven primarily by demand in Southeast Asian markets, particularly Vietnam and China, where rhino horn is used in traditional medicine despite lacking any proven medicinal value. The illegal trade continues to threaten rhino populations across Africa, with organized syndicates employing sophisticated smuggling routes through multiple countries to reach destination markets.

South African authorities have emphasized that the investigation remains active, with additional arrests not ruled out as they pursue leads and deepen cooperation with domestic and international partners. The case highlights the complex challenge of disrupting trafficking networks that span multiple continents and involve coordinated criminal operations.

The December operation follows broader enforcement efforts against wildlife crime in South Africa, which hosts the world’s largest rhino population. Conservation officials note that trafficking prosecutions face challenges including lengthy court processes and suspects released on bail who sometimes reoffend while awaiting trial.

Environmental enforcement agencies continue implementing strategies outlined in the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking, with oversight from the NATJOINTS Priority Committee on Wildlife Trafficking. The public can report suspicious activities around wildlife through the environmental crime hotline or police emergency services.