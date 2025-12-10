UESD Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Amid Infrastructure Challenges Says Council Chairman

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development has marked its fifth anniversary with acknowledgment of rapid growth alongside persistent infrastructure deficits that continue to undermine its progress. Council Chairman Seth Terkper, a former Finance Minister, delivered the assessment during the institution’s second congregation ceremony in Somanya on Tuesday.

Terkper said enrollment had surged from 78 students in 2020 to more than 1,330 this academic year, while new graduate programmes and expanded academic partnerships had strengthened the university’s standing in environmental sciences and sustainable development. However, he acknowledged that this growth had created significant pressures, particularly regarding student accommodation.

Large numbers of students have been forced to live outside campus due to stalled accommodation projects, with some walking long distances to lectures. Community members have informally converted commercial spaces into housing or opened their homes to students at short notice. Terkper stated the challenges have slowed startup momentum and limited strategic progress due to critically uncompleted physical development projects.

The council chairman referenced long-standing funding disruptions, including diverted funds meant for university projects, which the council has formally referred to the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission. He emphasized these realities must be confronted despite the celebratory occasion.

Recent government commitments offer signs of movement forward. Two new 450-bed hostel blocks have been approved as an initial intervention to ease accommodation challenges. Terkper acknowledged assistance from both past and current Education Ministers, particularly former minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, whose critical support helped the university navigate difficult periods.

UESD was established in 2015 under Act 898 and designed to serve as a centre of excellence for environmental studies and contribute to Ghana’s pursuit of UN Sustainable Development Goals. The institution represents a collaborative project between Ghana and the Italian government, with a 45.6 million euro contract finalized in 2018 for construction through Italian firm Contracta Costruzioni.

Addressing the Class of 2025 graduates, Terkper urged them to carry the university’s sustainability ethos into their careers. He described their education as a tool for service and called for principles of sustainability to guide their every action and decision, noting the world awaits their ideas, energy and integrity.

Looking ahead, the council chairman said officials were reviewing the university’s five-year strategic plan with a commitment to continuity rather than overhaul. The decision aims to build on achieved progress while ensuring the university remains agile and impactful in addressing environmental and development challenges.

The university currently offers 22 academic programmes and has developed Master of Philosophy programmes in Environmental Restoration Studies and Climate Resilient Communities, which are receiving attention from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission. The institution graduated its first batch of students in November 2024.

Terkper closed by thanking community leaders, families, faculty and government agencies for supporting the institution since its founding. He said their collective efforts remained central to the university’s vision of strengthening governance, expanding infrastructure and attracting investment in research and innovation.

The ceremony highlighted the institution’s journey from modest beginnings to becoming a vibrant center where knowledge meets responsibility and innovation meets environmental consciousness. Despite infrastructure challenges, the university continues pursuing its mandate as the first public university in Ghana’s Eastern Region.