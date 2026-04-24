TVET Students Assemble Bicycle in Boost for Skills-Based Learning

Technical and vocational students in Accra have assembled a fully functional bicycle through an industry partnership, in what education officials are describing as a concrete demonstration of the practical gains being made in Ghana’s skills training sector.

Students of the Applied Technology Institute at East Legon demonstrated notable technical competence by producing the bicycle through a partnership with Trans-Sahara Industries, underscoring the growing importance of hands-on training within the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system.

The project reflects a broader shift towards a production-oriented approach to education, aligning academic training more closely with the needs of industry and national development priorities.

The assembled bicycle was presented to Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu by a delegation from the TVET Service, led by Director-General Dr Eric Kofi Adzore. The Minister said the achievement underscores the importance of TVET in driving job creation, entrepreneurship and national development, and reaffirmed government’s commitment to advancing the sector through targeted investments in infrastructure, curriculum development and stronger collaboration with industry partners.

The practical showcase comes as the government has made significant financial commitments to the sector, with the 2026 national budget earmarking a combined GH¢4.2 billion through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to finance Free Senior High School and Free TVET programmes, described as the largest single allocation to these programmes in Ghana’s history.

The Ministry of Education has also indicated that plans are underway to establish a dedicated TVET Fund to support infrastructure, training and access, while a National TVET Policy awaits Cabinet approval.

Education stakeholders have welcomed the bicycle assembly project, calling for scaled-up investment in similar initiatives to give more students access to hands-on, industry-relevant training as Ghana works to reposition technical and vocational education as a viable and competitive career pathway.