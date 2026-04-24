SMT Ghana Launches Dynapac Equipment Range for Road Sector

SMT Ghana has formally introduced the Dynapac range of road construction equipment to the Ghanaian market at a launch ceremony in Accra, marking the operational rollout of a partnership aimed at strengthening the country’s road building and infrastructure capacity.

SMT Ghana, the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Hitachi Construction and Mining Equipment and Volvo Penta in Ghana, announced the strategic partnership with Dynapac, a leading global provider of road construction equipment, with the collaboration extending across SMT’s entire footprint in Ghana to strengthen its position as an integrated solution provider to the road construction and infrastructure sectors.

Speaking at the event, SMT Ghana Managing Director Amaury Lescaux described the launch as a milestone, highlighting the introduction of fuel-efficient, high-performance machines designed to improve operational efficiency on road construction sites. He said the partnership builds on SMT Ghana’s nationwide support network, presence across 22 countries, and commitment to premium aftersales service. “This partnership will enable us to better serve our customers in road construction and maintenance with world-class solutions,” he said.

Alexis Gourdon, Business Unit Road Construction Director at SMT Africa, assured customers of the reliability of Dynapac machines, backed by SMT’s network across the continent. “Infrastructure development in the region has accelerated significantly in recent years. Partnering with Dynapac, with its extensive portfolio of road-building equipment, enables SMT to respond to local demands with tailored solutions that combine quality, performance, and ease of operations,” he said.

Bob Kegelaers, Regional General Manager of Dynapac International, said the partnership with SMT represents an opportunity to expand Dynapac’s presence across West and Central Africa, describing SMT’s market expertise and infrastructure as key factors in the decision. He noted that Dynapac brings over 90 years of experience in compaction and paving to the partnership.

The Dynapac range unveiled includes soil and asphalt compactors and advanced paving machines, targeting Ghana’s road construction, heavy infrastructure and mining sectors. Dr Foster Ansong Bridjan of Timeline and Innovations Company Ltd, an existing Dynapac user, praised the equipment’s durability and cost efficiency and expressed confidence that the local support network would enable timely project delivery.

SMT Ghana operates from its Accra base with subsidiaries in Tarkwa, Samanhu, Tema, Tamale and Kumasi. Dynapac, headquartered in Wardenburg, Germany, is part of the FAYAT Group and has production facilities in Europe, South America and Asia.