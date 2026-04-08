Trust Bank Gambia Gets Deadline Extension for 2025 Audited Results

Trust Bank PLC, one of The Gambia’s largest commercial banks, has received regulatory approval to delay the publication of its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, with the new deadline set for 15 May 2026.

The bank disclosed the development in a press release dated 7 April 2026, signed by Managing Director Njilan Senghore. Trust Bank said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted the extension to allow sufficient time to complete the audit process in line with applicable regulatory and reporting standards. No further explanation was provided.

Trust Bank PLC is one of fourteen commercial banks licensed by the Central Bank of the Gambia. Founded in 1997 by private investors, the bank listed its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in 2002, where it trades under the ticker symbol TBL.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bayba Financial Services Limited, the group also provides microfinance and local and international money transfer services, extending its reach across The Gambia.

In its most recent full-year results, covering the period ended 31 December 2024, Trust Bank reported profit for the year of D340.05 million, up from D258.91 million in 2023, with total assets growing to D12.72 billion from D11.45 billion.

The granting of a filing extension by a securities regulator does not indicate any irregularity in a company’s financial position. Shareholders and investors on the GSE can expect the audited 2025 results to be published no later than 15 May 2026.